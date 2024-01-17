In less than a month, registered voters will receive ballots for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election and will be asked to choose candidates for national, state and local office. Voters can also weigh in on one state proposition and three local ballot measures.

Here is what will be on the ballot in Nevada County (not all races will be on all ballots):

President of the United States

Members of the American Independent, Democratic, Green, Libertarian, Peace and Freedom and Republican parties will be asked to select a candidate to run in the November election. All voters have the option to re-register to vote in any party if they would like to participate in its primary up to and including the day of the election.

Voters not registered with any of the six qualifying parties have the option of requesting a crossover ballot to vote in the Democrat, American Independent and Libertarian party primaries only. Other parties require voters to register with the same party to vote the party ballot.

U.S. Senate (two contests)

Due to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death in September before the end of her term, voters will need to choose candidates in two separate contests on the ballot.

The first contest is the regular election for the full six-year term beginning January 3, 2025. Twenty-eight candidates are vying for this seat.

The second contest is to fill the vacancy now held by Laphonza Butler, who was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newson to complete Feinstein’s term. The person who wins this election will hold the office in November and December only. Seven candidates are vying for this seat.

U.S. House of Representatives District 3 – Robert Smith, Kevin Kiley, Jessica Morse

State Senate District 1 – Megan Dahle, David Fennell

State Assembly District 1 – Tenessa Audette, Melissa Hunt, Heather Hadwick, Mark Mezzano

Nevada County Board of Supervisors

District 1 – Heidi Hall, Michael J. Taylor, Sue McGuire

District 2 – John Hererra, Robb Tucker, Jason Tedder, Jeff Pettitt

District 5 – Hardy Bullock

Republican Central Committee- District 4

Voter may select no more than five candidates. Rob Tribble, Dr. Carolyn Bronson, Frances J. Freedle, Melissa K. Walker, Amy Young, James Driver

Nevada City Council

Voter may select no more than three candidates. Doug Fleming, Daniela Fernandez, Gary Petersen.

State Proposition 1: Mental Health Treatment and Housing for Homeless

Authorizes $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance abuse challenges; provides housing for the homeless. Legislative statute.

Nevada County Ballot Measures

Twin Ridges School District Measure A – Authorizes $2.6 million in bonds at legal interest rates to make basic repairs and upgrades to classrooms and facilities, replace outdated Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning systems, ensure Americans with Disability Act-access, improve safety and security, and build new kindergarten and pre-kindergarten classrooms. The measure would levy approximately $30 per $100,000 of assessed value, generating an estimated average $190,000 annually while bonds are outstanding, with citizens’ oversight, annual audits, all funds staying local and no money for administrators’ salaries.

City of Grass Valley Measure B – Authorizes 3/8-cent (.375%) sales tax for reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfire and extreme weather by funding additional firefighters, vegetation management, and emergency evacuation planning. The tax would raise $3.4 million yearly, with yearly audits and a citizen’s oversight committee and would be effective for seven years unless voters end it sooner.

City of Nevada City Measure C – Authorizes .5 percent sales tax to fund a locally controlled Wildfire Prevention and Mitigation Program that includes the reduction of flammable vegetation throughout Nevada City; the improvement and maintenance of emergency communications/early warning system, evacuation routes, and temporary refuge areas; the implementation of community oriented defensible space practices; and other activities and services. The measure would provide $900,000 annually over a five-year period and would be monitored by a citizen’s oversight committee.

Ballots will be mailed by Feb. 5. Ballots can be returned as soon as they are received. Early voting is available at the Rood Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City and at Truckee Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road starting Feb. 5. All drop boxes will be open by Feb. 6. See the Nevada County Elections website for more information on the election, how to register to vote and other Vote Center and drop box locations.