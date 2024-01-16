GRASS VALLEY, Calif. January 16, 2024 – Master Gardeners of Nevada County announce their February workshops, with new topics and a doubleheader on February 3rd. All workshops are free!

Wilding Your Landscape

The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are excited to present an introductory workshop exploring the theories and practices of REWILDING based on the science of Restoration Ecology. Practical considerations for residential landscapes include relating plant to place, plant communities, keystone species and the use of matrix planting. Grasslands, woodlands, riparian meadows, and other Nevada County plant communities will be presented. This workshop will get you rethinking your landscape and how it relates to what’s beyond the garden fence. Start your gardening year imagining a wilder, more ecologically rich landscape garden.

Saturday, February 3, 2024, 10am-12:00 pm

Veterans Hall – Remembrance Room, 255 S. Auburn Street, Grass Valley

Fruit Tree Pruning

The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are excited to present a workshop for you to see hands-on demonstrations of the principles presented in our “Art & Science of Fruit Tree Pruning” workshop (November, 2023) as we prune trees in our Master Gardener Demonstration Garden. We’ll include information on tree shape and structure, pruning vs training, the types of pruning cuts and how the tree responds to each, and a step-by-step demonstration of pruning a tree. This workshop will focus will be on dormant pruning, specifically pruning peaches, plums, apples and pears. However, In addition, we will be available to answer all your fruit tree pruning questions.

Saturday, February 3, 2024, 1:00 pm

Demonstration Garden, 1036 W. Main Street (NID Grounds), Grass Valley

Straw Bale Gardening

The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are excited to present a workshop all about Straw Bale Gardening. We will cover history, pros and cons, materials, tools, site location landscaping, conditioning bales, maintaining and harvesting.

Saturday, February 17, 2024, 10am-12:00 pm

Veterans Hall – Remembrance Room, 255 S. Auburn Street, Grass Valley

Drip, Drip, Drip – Waterwise Gardening

The Master Gardeners of Nevada County are excited to present a workshop on creating a beautiful space using less of our precious water. Have a well? Water bill getting higher? Nature has solutions. Learn how to use drought tolerant plants, creative hard scraping techniques and careful irrigation to have a garden while conserving water supply.

Please join us!

Always check our website for the latest schedule updates: NCMG.ucanr.org.

UCCE Master Gardeners are volunteers trained and certified by the University of California to provide research-based information about home horticulture and pest management. We help home gardeners and community organizations garden sustainably and create a healthy environment.

