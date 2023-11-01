Nevada City, Calif. November 1, 2023 – A public meeting will be held to inform the public of the alternatives the County is considering, along with the potential environmental impacts that would result from each one. This meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to ask any questions they have about the Draft Environmental Impact Report.

Meeting Details

Date: November 1, 2023

Address: Board of Supervisors Chambers located at 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City, CA 95959

Time: 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Public Works and consultants Dokken Engineering provide three alternatives to consider for the North Bloomfield Road at the South Yuba River Bridge Project (Project). The Project DEIR assesses two alternatives for the location of a new bridge and has a no-build option, which is Alternative 3.

Alternative 1 would construct a new 200-foot span bridge located about 60 feet upstream from the existing bridge and would not change the road alignment of the current route to and from the bridge.

Alternative 2 would build a new 500-foot span bridge located about 1,000 feet upstream of the existing bridge.

With both alternatives, the existing bridge will remain in place to serve pedestrians and cyclists.