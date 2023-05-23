Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff for the summer camping season, but conditions are different this year. The Tahoe National Forest’s high country area is still largely inaccessible due to snow and damaged roads.

Mary Sullivan, Recreation Program Manager for the Tahoe National Forest (TNF), participated in the river safety event and cautioned visitors to carefully plan their trips.

Be aware of conditions on the TNF

To find a conditions report (open/closed, etc.) of the most popular recreation sites: https://www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/tahoe/recreation

Mosquito Ridge Road/Forest Road 96 and 11 Pines Road accessing this campground are currently closed and will remain closed for the 2023 summer season. French Meadows may be reached by taking Foresthill Road to Forest Road 43, snow conditions permitting, likely melting off late June. However, trailers and motor homes are not recommended on this route.

For Open/Closed status on Tahoe National Forest Off-highway recreation areas, please call the appropriate Ranger District to verify the current status.

Yuba River Ranger District office in Camptonville – (530) 478-6253, x243 .

. American River Ranger District office in Foresthill – (530)-478-6254 x228 .

. Sierraville Ranger District in Sierraville, – (530) 994-3401 ​.

​. Truckee Ranger District in Truckee, – (530) 536-0417​.

To find out if wheeled vehicles are restricted during winter on the 07 call 530-994-3401

To find out if wheeled vehicles are restricted during winter on the 18 or 93 call 530-288-3231 ext. 243

To find out if wheeled vehicles are restricted during winter on the 96 call 530-367-2224 ext. 228

Pro Tips: