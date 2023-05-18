Members of the South Yuba River Public Safety Cohort gathered at the 49 Bridge on the South Yuba River today to share the Stay Out, Stay Alive message.

Video by Riparian Studios for YubaNet

With over 700,000 visitors to the South Yuba River annually, first responders and local officials caution visitors and locals to stay out to stay alive.

Due to significant rain and melting snowpack, current high flows have already taken one life this year and are modeling similarly to high river flows in 2019, when multiple lives were lost in June alone due to visitors and locals recreating in dangerous river conditions.

The South Yuba River crossings are very popular, and very isolated at the same time. There is very little to no cell service in the areas, and sadly satellite call boxes have been vandalized more than once. If you have an emergency on the river, just being able to contact 911 will take precious time a victim might not have, especially if they are in the water.

Members of the South Yuba River Public Safety Cohort. Photo courtesy Nevada County

Members of Nevada County, CA State Parks, Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, Nevada County Sheriff Office’s Search & Rescue, US Forest Service – Tahoe National Forest, Sierra Gold Parks Foundation and South Yuba River Citizens League emphasized the hazardous conditions and encouraged visitors to recreate safely.

Photos: YubaNet

If you are in search of a cool spot, visit the Nevada County Fairgrounds for a picnic. Right now, there are giant sprinklers running if you feel the need to cool off. Take a drive to North Bloomfield on Humbug Day (June 10th) to enjoy sno-cones, ice cream and the world’s shortest parade. Explore the myriad of trails in Nevada County, become a SYRCL River Ambassador, or visit Empire Mine State Historic Park, Malakoff Diggins and South Yuba River State parks with your Adventure Pass, conveniently available at the Sierra Gold Parks Foundation.