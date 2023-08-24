Nevada City, CA – August 23, 2023 – Calling all outdoor enthusiasts, supporters of education, and community members! The Nevada City Schools Foundation is excited to announce its upcoming fundraiser, “Moms on the Mountain,” set to take place at Donner Ski Ranch on September 23rd. This unique event invites women (you don’t have to be a mom) to join together for a day of hiking, camaraderie, and philanthropy, all while supporting local schools.

The event offers a range of hiking options, accommodating various skill levels, from 2 to 6 miles, ensuring an enjoyable experience for participants of all ages, 18+.

The Nevada City Schools Foundation believes that strong communities are built on a foundation of quality education and active engagement. Moms on the Mountain embodies this spirit by bringing people together to enjoy the outdoors, while also raising funds that directly contribute to enhancing the educational opportunities for our students.

Early bird registration is open until the end of August. Those who register before the deadline will receive an exclusive event t-shirt and will automatically be entered into a raffle for a chance to win tickets to a Giants game. Registrants will also be treated to a delicious lunch as part of their registration fee.

The Nevada City Schools Foundation is still welcoming sponsors to join in this important initiative. Local businesses and organizations have the opportunity to showcase their commitment to education and community by sponsoring the event. Additionally, the foundation is actively seeking donations for the silent auction, with all proceeds going towards supporting the educational programs in Nevada City schools.

For more information, to register, or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, please visit the event website at www.MomsOnTheMountain.com