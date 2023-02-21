On Saturday, March 4th, Music in the Mountains will be hosting their SummerFest 2023 Launch Party at Besemer Hall in Nevada City where patrons are invited to enjoy light appetizers and drinks as Artistic Director, Ryan Murray, introduces the music and artists of SummerFest 2023. Anyone looking for live entertainment this summer is invited to this free event highlighting the upcoming concerts and events for their 2023 summer music programming starting in June. The event is free but patrons are asked to RSVP to reserve their spot at the event.

Music in the Mountains (MIM) will be presenting seven different concerts beginning June 17th and running through July 3rd 2023. MIM has been performing and producing high-quality live music for Nevada County and surrounding communities since 1982. They continue to bring wonderful classical and pops music performances and educational programs to the Nevada County Community.

The SummerFest Concert Series will kick off on June 17th with a garden party and catered dinner featuring The Rogue Music Project (RPM), a collective “specializing in opera and classical music on the fringe. RMP creates adventurous productions that push artistic boundaries and break genre rules in order to reinvigorate the concert and theater-going experience.”

The series will move indoors to the Center for the Arts on Main Street in Grass Valley for classical music offerings including a piano recital and champagne reception on June 24th, Mozart’s Requiem and select opera favorites on June 27th, followed by Gershin’s Rhapsody in Blue along with Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 on June 29th.

“I love attending the SummerFest concerts,” exclaims Melissa Collins of River Valley Community Bank, one of the many local business sponsors supporting MIM’s education and music programming. “The variety of music is diverse and MIM creates an amazing and welcoming experience at all of their shows.”

The SummerFest concert series will wrap-up with Nevada County’s traditional “4th-of-July-Eve” on July 3rd, celebrating the American songbook and traditional pops with their July 3rd concert affectionately known as “Happy Birthday USA,” taking place as the sun sets at beautiful Western Gateway Park. This year MIM welcomes Broadway star Ali Ewoldt. Ali starred as Christine in the Phantom of the Opera, Cosette in Les Miserables, and performed as Maria in a national tour of West Side Story.

“Summerfest is about our community and the extraordinary music loved by everyone. We are looking forward to another wonderful season of professional music education and performances provided by Music in the Mountains,” notes MIM Board Member, Timothy Geckle. “We keep coming back year after year because of the fun and exciting music provided by MIM’s amazing Artistic Director, along with the professional orchestra, chorus, and guests.” Tim adds, “It is the smiles on everyone’s faces at each event, and the joy they feel from the wide variety of great music that makes the entire festival such a delightful experience.”

In 2023, MIM is excited to bring all new musical performances and educational experiences to our local community. For more information call 530-265-6124 or email info@musicinthemountains.org. Always open at www.musicinthemountains.org

What: SummerFest 2023 Launch Party

Who: Music in the Mountains

Price: FREE – Please RSVP

Where: Besemer Concert Hall

Address: 11417 Red Dog Road, Grass Valley CA 95945

When: Saturday March 4th 2023

Time: 4pm

More Information: www.musicinthemountains.org

Box Office & Information: 530-265-6124