On Saturday night, the Miners Foundry hosted the 121st Annual Installation and Awards ceremony for the Nevada City Chamber of Commerce.

Gretchen Bond, Chamber Board President David Parker is the recipient of the prestigious Elza Kilroy award. Niel Locke received the Dave Irons Lifetime Achievement Award

These annual awards honor both businesses, organizations, and individuals who have made significant contributions to the Nevada City community through their time, actions, talents and dedication.

Cocktail hour and dinner preceded the actual awards ceremony.

Congratulations to all the awardees!

Amanda Ashley aka Miss Moth, recipient of the Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Visual Arts Award. Kimberly Ewing, recipient of the Dr. Leland and Sally Lewis Performing Arts Award. Local band Farrow and the Peach Leaves are the recipient of the Live Music Award.

416 Broad Street is being recognized with the annual Stan Halls Architectural Award. The W. Lon Cooper New Construction award goes to Cashin’s Field.

Business Person of the Year is Joe M. Griggs, director of River Valley Community Bank. The Business of the Year award goes to Three Forks Bakery and Brewery. The Communal Cafe received the New Business of the Year. Community Service Award goes to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.