Nevada City’s 2nd annual Earth Fest Street Fair drew a crowd this Sunday. Over 65 booths set up along Broad Street and North Pine Street, and the top of Broad Street featured an electric vehicle car show in partnership with Nevada County Climate Action Now.

Nevada City’s Earth Fest Street Fair. YubaNet photo

Local organizations and businesses were on hand to inform attendees about environmental issues and solutions in a family-friendly atmosphere, to quote a Chamber press release.

In typical Nevada City fashion, food, drink and music played a big role and a Haute Trash fashion show featuring designs made completely from trash rounded out the festivities.

During the festivities, the city’s first electric vehicle charging stations in the Commercial Street Parking lot were officially inaugurated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Police Chief Dan Foss and special guests.

Nevada City Police Department has several electric bikes, a motorcycle and a plugin car in their fleet.