Nevada City, Calif. — At the October 4, 2023, regular meeting of the Nevada City City Council the City requests public input on the topic of Wildfire Risk Mitigation and on a potential tax measure to fund critically needed actions to reduce the threat of wildfire in the City. The City Council will hear previous recommendations of the Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Committee; evaluate the goals and objectives of the FIRE initiative within the City Council adopted Strategic Plan; and review the unfunded fuels mitigation expenses identified in the City’s Capital Improvement Program. Using this information and input from community stakeholders, the City Council will consider if a tax would be an appropriate source of funding to address the needs and, if so, how the tax might be constructed and presented for consideration of the voters. This meeting is for community stakeholder input, and discussion and direction of the City Council; any action on a potential tax would be taken at a future City Council meeting.

The City Council meeting is scheduled for 6:30pm on October 4, 2023, at City Hall 317 Broad Street, Nevada City, California 95959. The agenda and packet for the City Council meeting will be posted on the City’s website at: https://www.nevadacityca.gov/agendalist.aspx?categoryid=9947 and will be available at City Hall for review. To receive notification of the meeting agenda please click the “Get E-Notifications” button on our home page https://www.nevadacityca.gov/

For additional information contact City Manager Sean Grayson by phone 530-265-2496 x 119 or by email sean.grayson@nevadacityca.gov. The City of Nevada City is on social media, @NevadaCityCA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.