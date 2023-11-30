NEVADA CITY, Calif. November 30, 2023 – Nisenan leaders and Nevada City representatives met yesterday at ‘Uba Seo Gallery for a check presentation to The California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project or CHIRP. With the $5,000 donation, the City of Nevada City is the first government entity to participate in the Ancestral Homelands Reciprocity Program.

Shelly Covert, spokesperson for the Nisenan Tribe, talked about the meaning of the contribution, “It’s the sentiment of government to government relationship, modeling what that could look like once we have restored federal recognition, and even what it looks like without that. Community is what is important, and it’s the visibility of the tribe and the people who died without this recognition – being in the shadows and unseen and unheard, we’re changing that. And there’s so many who are gone who did the work, who aren’t here to feel and see this moment. It’s really substantial in the heartfelt spirit of equity, inclusion, land back, our land acknowledgment, recognizing the land that we’re on here and this history that most of us just don’t know.”

Mayor Daniela Fernandez agreed, stating, “This is a start for us, but it’s a way for us to bring that land acknowledgment to life and have meaningful action behind it. And I hope that this is a call to action to both the cities of Grass Valley and the County to do the same, to become members of the Ancestral Homelands Reciprocity Program, because we are on unceded Nisenan land. And I think it’s important not just to acknowledge that in word, in a land acknowledgement, but also in actions and putting our money where our mouths are.”

Nisenan and Nevada City Representatives at ‘Uba Seo. Photo YubaNet

Covert was joined by Virginia Covert, the original Chairwoman of the Nisenan Tribal Council, Sarah Thomas and Lorena Davis. Nevada City Mayor Daniela Fernandez, Council member Lou Ceci, City Manager Sean Grayson and Police Chief Dan Foss attended. Deputy City Clerk Gaby Christakes and CHIRP’s Ember Amador assisted in the background.

Council member Lou Ceci and Mayor Daniela Fernandez holding the certificate of participation in the Ancestral Homelands Reciprocity Program. Photo YubaNet

City Manager Sean Grayson provided background on the funding of the city’s donation via email:

Within our budget we have a Community Agency fund. The Community Agency was established as a department within the City budget to provide transparency in the City’s allocation of funding for community service organizations, cultural and historical activities, community events and other activities in which the City Council determines there is a public interest. Monies within the fund can come from a number of sources generally grants or the general fund. The City Council allocates money in this fund for support of a number of non-profits and community groups with examples including: SYRCL for the Wild and Scenic Film Festival and Nevada County Arts Council for arts initiatives and the Cultural District. In November of 2023, the City Council adopted its first community driven strategic plan which includes an embedded strategic initiative (something that will be considered in all decision making and goal setting) of “NISENAN: Support for and collaboration with the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe”. Aligned with that embedded strategic initiative, in this year’s budget (fiscal year 2023/2024) the City Council approved funding for the California Heritage Indigenous Research Project Ancestral Homeland Reciprocity Program and the related cultural return on investment of the program. The $5,000 allocated is general fund money and one time for the current fiscal year although the City Council can chose to continue, discontinue, or modify the allocation in future budget year adoption processes.

About CHIRP

CALIFORNIA HERITAGE: INDIGENOUS RESEARCH PROJECT (CHIRP) is a 501c3 charitable organization originally founded to research, document and preserve the history and culture of the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe. This non-profit is guided by the Nevada City Rancheria Tribal Council. Over the years, the organization has grown in focus and capacity to better serve the Tribe’s goals and needs. Because the Nevada City Rancheria is no longer recognized by the United States, Tribal members are denied access to the federal Indian programs created to support their health, education, housing and economic stability. With financial and community support, CHIRP seeks to “creatively mimic” programs that will support the preservation, protection and perpetuation of the Nisenan people and their culture into the future, while advocating for the restoration of the Nevada City Rancheria’s federal recognition. Click here to learn more.

ANCESTRAL HOMELANDS RECIPROCITY PROGRAM (AHRP) is way to get connected in a meaningful way. Make a comfortable pledge that will come to CHIRP monthly. Individuals, homeowners, landowners, businesses and visitors can take this opportunity to learn about the project and share with family, colleagues, co-workers and customers. Click here to learn more.