Members of Nevada County 4-H clubs gathered to decorate the holiday tree in the Eric Rood Government Center in Nevada City on November 26, 2022. The Nevada County 4-H Youth Development Program would like to thank The Angle Homestead in Nevada City for generously donating the tree.

During the month of December, the Nevada County 4-H Council is selling See’s Candy at their new location in the parking lot at 129 Idaho Maryland Road, across from the Riebes NAPA Auto Parts store in Grass Valley, from 9:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily through December 22, or while supplies last. Proceeds from this fundraiser go to support the positive youth development efforts of Nevada County 4-H.

The 4-H Youth Development Program is an educational program of the University of California Cooperative Extension, where young people ages 5 to 18 learn citizenship, leadership, and life skills. 4-H is delivered by Cooperative Extension—a community of more than 100 public universities across the nation that provides experiences where young people learn by doing.

Youth complete hands-on projects in areas like health, science, agriculture, and citizenship, in a positive environment where they receive guidance from adult mentors and are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles. All 4-H programs are accessible and open to all youth.

For more information, please visit the Nevada County 4-H Youth Development Program website at https://ucanr.edu/sites/nevadacounty4h/ or call the Nevada County 4-H office at (530) 273- 4563.