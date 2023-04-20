Celebrate Earth Day and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by hopping on a Nevada County Connects bus! It’s our gift to the Earth from you.

Please help us make a positive impact in our communities by riding transit on Saturday, April 22nd.

The County of Nevada Transit Services has received a Low Carbon Transit Operations Program (LCTOP) air quality grant that provides public transit funding assistance for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.

Nevada County Connects will be operating normal schedules and times on all routes with free fares for all.

Bus schedules are available in the Nevada County Connects Rider’s Guide at www.nevadacountyconnects.com or call the office at 530-477-0103 x 0 for travel planning information.

