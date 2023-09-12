Nevada County Supervisors announced the winners of the Employee Recognition Awards for the year. 103 county employees were nominated by their peers and supervisors and here are the winners and nominees. Congratulations to all.
Above and Beyond Employee of the Year
Joanna Armstrong, Assessor’s Office
Kate Bartlett, Assessor’s Office
Lucas Turner, Assessor’s Department
Shianne Frank, CDA – Building Inspection
Claire Chapple, CDA – Environmental Health
Marie Maniscalco, CDA – Planning Department
Michelle Garcia, CDA – Roads Engineering
Hayden Henderson, HHSA – Administration
Jennifer Montierth, HHSA – Administration
Jordan Damm, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Megan Brooks, HHSA – Social Services
Jacob Colongione, HHSA – Social Services
Lisa Hay, HHSA – Social Services
Joy (Amanda) Reed, IGS – Library
Jennifer McCormack, Sheriff – Corrections
Brianna Nicholson, Sheriff – Corrections
Andrew Simon, Sheriff – Court Security
Elizabeth Jakobs, Treasurer-Tax Collector
The dedication that this year’s Above and Beyond employee of the year worked tirelessly to complete a program audit which resulted in the department receiving the highest audit commendation on record. Four state agencies evaluated this employee’s work and each recognized this employee’s exemplary work. In addition to this work, this employee taught his/herself on an entirely new section of the profession in order to assist co-workers. This year’s Above and Beyond Employee of the Year is Claire Chapple, Environmental Health Specialist IV, Department of Environmental Health.
Innovator of the Year
Kendra Camillo, Assessor’s Office
Jessica Rist, CDA – Cannabis Policy & Compliance
Steve Monaghan, IGS – Administration
Kevin Archbold, IGS – Facilities Maintenance (Truckee)
Farrah Cossairt, Sheriff – Corrections
This employee’s creative use of limited resources resulted in 100 employees remaining safe and secure in all weather—including epic snowy weather! This employee applied skills to help those employees, and even went so far as to find the resources to beautify the surroundings. Nothing says, “Welcome to work,” like a workspace that dignifies staff. For this employee’s creative use of resources to maintain and improve lives around him, we congratulate Kevin Archbold, Building Maintenance Specialist, Truckee!
Rookie of the Year
Jacquelyne Acree, Assessor’s Office
Katie Borrego, Assessor’s Office
Lisa DePew, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner
David Nicholas, CDA – Planning Department
Zachary Ruybal, CDA – Planning Department
Ariel Lovett, CEO’s Office
Karina Gonzalez, HHSA – Administration
Jennifer Hondel, HHSA – Administration
Jeana McHugh, HHSA – Public Health
Jennifer Moon, HHSA – Social Services
Alisa Wood, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Rachel Gicker, IGS – Administration
Alessandra Zambrano, IGS – Office of Emergency Services
For being a new employee, this employee has a knack for putting people at ease. When this employee works with the public, this employee knows the questions to ask to get to the true situation that needs to be addressed. This employee has helped embrace a new system that helps customers update their information, working patiently with them through a new on-line form. This rookie is also helping create other online automated response forms on our website. This employee was an integral part of the February Calamity response team and helped get forms mailed or emailed to all the people who participated in the survey sent out by the county regarding the extreme weather event. We congratulate Jacquelyne Acree, Assessment Assistant I, Assessor’s Office, for being this year’s Rookie of the Year winner.
Supervisor of the Year
Karen Park, Assessor’s Office
James Edwards, CDA – Building Inspection
Nicholas McBurney, CDA – Building Inspection
Patrick Perkins, CDA – Roads Engineering
Brad Torres, CDA – Waste Water
Casey Ayer, District Attorney’s Office
James Amaral, HHSA – Probation
Linda Valente, HHSA – Probation
Jeremy Vance, HHSA – Probation
Adria Villegas, HHSA – Public Defender
Kelly Carpenter, HHSA – Social Services
Tamaran Cook, HHSA – Social Services
Landon Beard, IGS – Administration
Kevin Pedersen, IGS – Administration
Mike Walsh, Sheriff – Corrections
When joining their new department about a year ago, this new supervisor immediately became an essential team member. Employees throughout their department sing the praises of the new supervisor who established new, clear, and fair processes and expectations for subordinates. This supervisor treats all clients and employees with dignity and respect, even in difficult situations. This new supervisor also tackled giant projects like scanning and converting literally thousands of old documents to digital files. This supervisor has become the new subject-matter expert for a new computer management system. In short, this new supervisor has improved order, consistency, accountability, and safety, to her whole office! Congratulations to Adria Villegas, Legal Office Supervisor, Public Defender’s Office—Nevada County’s Supervisor of the Year!
Intern/Volunteer of the Year
Aiden Keller, District Attorney’s Office
Diana Runnels, HHSA – Veterans Services
Martha Dixon, IGS – Library
Lindy Schasiepen, IGS – Library
Barbara Tiegs, IGS – Office of Emergency Services
Johnny Johnnson, Sheriff – Corrections
This intern joined Nevada County as a recent college graduate to learn and grow while helping others and making a positive difference in our community. And what a difference this intern has made! Whether it be an administrative task, legal research, grant research, or working with victims of crimes, this intern gives 100%. From Day One, he stepped right up to help both team members and our vulnerable community members alike. He has made himself indispensable by quickly and efficiently completing work for his team members who need to focus on other tasks. He arduously combed through a grueling amount of paperwork to locate some key pieces of data, resulting in the speedy completion of some large, older projects. This intern has made a significant impact on the Office of the District Attorney, and therefore the safety of the community. This Year’s Intern/Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Aiden Keller, Intern, District Attorney’s Office. Congratulations, Aiden!
Collaborative Employee or Team of the Year
Ally Bystander Training
Brie Mendoza, HHSA – Administration
Kathy Miller, Human Resources
Josh White, IGS – Administration
Ian Boalt, IGS – Library
Cheryl Shilling, IGS – Library
Keri Klein, Public Defender’s Office
Georgette Aronow, Sheriff – Administration
Annica Hagadorn, Sheriff – Operations
Assessor Office Team
Diana Fitzpatrick, Assessor’s Office
Rolf Kleinhans, Assessor’s Office
Lucas Turner, Assessor’s Office
Behavioral Health EHR Core Team
Andrea Lehmkuhl, HHSA – Administration
Dawn Federmeyer, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Priya Kannall, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Amanda Long, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Jamie Maxwell, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Jeff Petersen, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Katherine Walden, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Alisa Wood, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Mike Crow, IGS – Administration
Rachel Gicker, IGS – Administration
Gary Richard, IGS – Administration
Sebastian Roberts, IGS – Administration
CDA Outstanding Public Service (OPS Team)
Vera DeFerrari, CDA – Administration
Kelly Finn, CDA – Administration
Kimberly Parker, CDA – Administration
Lisa DePew, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner
Stacy Manning, CDA – Building Inspection
Nicholas McBurney, CDA – Building Inspection
Thomas Maioli, CDA – Code Compliance
Catrie Levenson, CDA – Environmental Health
Antonia Powers, CDA – Environmental Health
Kyle Smith, CDA – Planning Department
Nicola Head, CDA – Transit
Correction Officer Day 1 Shift
Britt Broadhurst, Sheriff – Corrections
Bryan Darnell, Sheriff – Corrections
Kristen Layton, Sheriff – Corrections
Shay McFarland, Sheriff – Corrections
Brianna Nicholson, Sheriff – Corrections
Devin Ortiz, Sheriff – Corrections
Travis Peebles, Sheriff – Corrections
Michael Schnitzius, Sheriff – Corrections
Dynamic Duo: Payroll Department
Patrick Cotton, Auditor-Controller’s
Office Mindy Trygg, Auditor-Controller’s Office
ECM Home Team
Priya Kannall, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Amanda Long, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Jamie Maxwell, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Jeff Petersen, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Katherine Walden, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Alisa Wood, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Andrea Lehmkuhl, HHSA – Administration
Mike Crow, IGS – Administration
Rachel Gicker, IGS – Administration
Gary Richard, IGS – Administration
Sebastian Roberts, IGS – Administration
February Winter Storm EOC Team
Gina Will, Auditor-Controller’s Office
Vera De Ferrari, CDA – Administration
Michelle Garcia, CDA – Roads Engineering
Elijah Larimer, CDA – Roads Engineering
Caleb Dardick, CEO’s Office
Heather Heckler, CEO’s Office
Taylor Wolfe, CEO’s Office
Nick Poole, CEO – Risk Management
Kim Stine, HHSA – Public Health
Kelly Carpenter, HHSA – Social Services
Tamaran Cook, HHSA – Social Services
Rachel Pena, HHSA – Social Services
Kristin Plante, HHSA – Social Services
Nick Ready, HHSA – Social Services
David West, HHSA – Veterans Services
Ken Baker, IGS – Administration
Alex Friant, IGS – Administration
Lindsey Gordon, IGS – Administration
Jason Jones, IGS – Administration
Ian Redding, IGS – Administration
Paul Cummings, IGS – Office of Emergency Services
Craig Griesbach, IGS – Office of Emergency Services
Desiree Belding, IGS – Purchasing
Diana Wilburn, IGS – Purchasing
Jay Smedley and Facilities Staff, IGS – Facilities Maintenance
HHSA Contracts Team
Sarah Graydon, HHSA – Administration
Ashleigh Koski, HHSA – Administration
Marianne Mason, HHSA – Administration
Idaho-Maryland Mine-Planning Commission Meeting Team
Vera De Ferrari, CDA – Administration
Montana Bingen, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner
Chris De Nijs, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner
Lisa DePew, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner
Susan Caplan, CDA – Cannabis Policy & Compliance
David Kopp, CDA – Cannabis Policy & Compliance
Thomas Maioli, CDA – Cannabis Policy & Compliance
Josh Hylinski, CDA – Fleet
Tyler Barrington, CDA – Planning Department
Brian Foss, CDA – Planning Department
Matt Kelley, CDA – Planning Department
Marie Maniscalco, CDA – Planning Department
David Nicholas, CDA – Planning Department
Shannon Paulus, CDA – Planning Department
Shelley Romriell, CDA – Planning Department
Kyle Smith, CDA – Planning Department
Zachary Ruybal, CDA – Planning Department
Robin VanValkenburgh, CDA – Transit
Caleb Dardick, CEO’s Office
Jeff Pettit, CEO’s Office
Taylor Wolfe, CEO’s Office
Nick Poole, CEO – Risk Management
Kit Elliott, County Counsel
Scott Aaron, IGS – Administration
Landon Beard, IGS – Administration
Public Works Roads Crew: Winter Storm Response
Tyler Deschaine, CDA – Roads Maintenance
Shaun Cummins, CDA – Roads Maintenance
Colton Gould, CDA – Roads Maintenance
Robert Hoskin, CDA – Roads Maintenance
Nicholas Kiger, CDA – Roads Maintenance
Kelly Moyer, CDA – Roads Maintenance
Jamie Rowland, CDA – Roads Maintenance
John Veasey, CDA – Roads Maintenance
Sheriff’s H.E.A.R.T.
Stefanie Geckler, Sheriff – Animal Control
Cassandra Triplett, Sheriff – Animal Control
Snow Removal Team
The Entire Roads Crew, CDA – Roads Department
Social Services Eligibility Training Team
Crystal Clark, HHSA – Social Services
Joseph Douville, HHSA – Social Services
Elizabeth Dyer, HHSA – Social Services
Michelle O’Connor, HHSA – Social Services
Veterans Services Office
Tera Ireland, Social Services – Veterans Office
Cassandra Morquecho, Social Services – Veterans Office
Traci Hart, Social Services – Veterans Office
Youth Services Department (Library)
Patricia Caspers-Ross, IGS – Library
Piret Griffith, IGS – Library
Emily Phillips, IGS – Library
First Collaborative Team of the Year Winner: Emergency Operations Team
February’s epic winter storm caused the collapse of hundreds of trees, structures, and power poles, and widespread access issues. Thousands of residents were trapped in their homes for days, often unable to communicate with the outside world. This team of dedicated employees worked nonstop for 19 days to help keep community members safe, working with local organizations to ensure essential services were provided to those in need. They managed a warming shelter, they coordinated the 4-wheel drive delivery of food to residents in the Town of Washington, and they worked with PG&E and telecommunications companies to restore power and communications – pronto! They also sent out an online survey via CodeRED to identify local unmet need, which almost 1,000 residents used! Congratulations to the entire Emergency Operations Center, Collaborative Team of the Year!
Second Collaborative Team of the Year Winner: Nevada County Roads Crew
The entire winter of 2023 was especially challenging with consistent, record-breaking snowfall. This continued snow made life very difficult for many of us in Nevada County. Through it all, a team of dedicated people worked day in and day out—morning, noon, and night—to help us. This dedicated, hard-working, amazing team worked ‘round the clock, some for weeks on end! Due to their efforts, we were able to get to work and grocery stores, trucks could deliver goods to county businesses, medical facilities, grocery stores, and more; and especially, trucks could deliver propane to heat our homes and PG&E could work on repairing downed power lines! These unsung heroes frequently worked 12-hour shifts in freezing weather, often in the dark of night, sometimes at high elevations and on very curvy and dangerous roads. We all owe a big thank you to Nevada County’s Road Crew for plowing our roads and helping to keep us safe! Congratulations to the Roads Crew, Collaborative Team of the Year!
Employee of the Year
Katie Borrego, Assessor’s Office
Jenifer Triplett, Assessor’s Office
Claire Swanson, BOS – Clerk of the Board
Patrick Day, CDA – Roads Engineering
Casey Davey, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Fred Jefferson, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Kelly Seolas, HHSA – Behavioral Health
Lisa Hay, HHSA – Social Services
Zoe Toffaleti, HHSA – Social Services
Amy Moon, HHSA – Probation
Kim Stine, HHSA – Public Health
Darrick Cossairt, Sheriff – Corrections
Travis Peebles, Sheriff – Corrections
James Mason, Sheriff – Court Security
It’s hard to imagine an employee who touches more departments and more individual lives than this year’s Employee of the Year winner. This person works with our most vulnerable populations, and in so doing, works with Probation, Social Services, Behavioral Health, the Public Defender, the District Attorney, the Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Services, and many other departments. This employee responds to calls from partner non-profits in a way that goes above and beyond expectations. This employee excels in responding quickly, rapidly triaging any situation he/she confronts and in following-up to make sure that both the entity that called her and the person or people worked with have been assisted. This year’s Employee of the Year award winner delivers medical care and medications, staffs shelters in the cold weather, and assists our unhoused citizens from the heart. Congratulations, Casey Davey, Behavior Health Nurse—this year’s Employee of the Year.