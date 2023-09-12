Nevada County Supervisors announced the winners of the Employee Recognition Awards for the year. 103 county employees were nominated by their peers and supervisors and here are the winners and nominees. Congratulations to all.

Above and Beyond Employee of the Year

Joanna Armstrong, Assessor’s Office

Kate Bartlett, Assessor’s Office

Lucas Turner, Assessor’s Department

Shianne Frank, CDA – Building Inspection

Claire Chapple, CDA – Environmental Health

Marie Maniscalco, CDA – Planning Department

Michelle Garcia, CDA – Roads Engineering

Hayden Henderson, HHSA – Administration

Jennifer Montierth, HHSA – Administration

Jordan Damm, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Megan Brooks, HHSA – Social Services

Jacob Colongione, HHSA – Social Services

Lisa Hay, HHSA – Social Services

Joy (Amanda) Reed, IGS – Library

Jennifer McCormack, Sheriff – Corrections

Brianna Nicholson, Sheriff – Corrections

Andrew Simon, Sheriff – Court Security

Elizabeth Jakobs, Treasurer-Tax Collector

2023 Above and Beyond employee of the year. Photo YubaNet

The dedication that this year’s Above and Beyond employee of the year worked tirelessly to complete a program audit which resulted in the department receiving the highest audit commendation on record. Four state agencies evaluated this employee’s work and each recognized this employee’s exemplary work. In addition to this work, this employee taught his/herself on an entirely new section of the profession in order to assist co-workers. This year’s Above and Beyond Employee of the Year is Claire Chapple, Environmental Health Specialist IV, Department of Environmental Health.

Innovator of the Year

Kendra Camillo, Assessor’s Office

Jessica Rist, CDA – Cannabis Policy & Compliance

Steve Monaghan, IGS – Administration

Kevin Archbold, IGS – Facilities Maintenance (Truckee)

Farrah Cossairt, Sheriff – Corrections

This employee’s creative use of limited resources resulted in 100 employees remaining safe and secure in all weather—including epic snowy weather! This employee applied skills to help those employees, and even went so far as to find the resources to beautify the surroundings. Nothing says, “Welcome to work,” like a workspace that dignifies staff. For this employee’s creative use of resources to maintain and improve lives around him, we congratulate Kevin Archbold, Building Maintenance Specialist, Truckee!

Innovator of the Year. Photo YubaNet

Rookie of the Year

Jacquelyne Acree, Assessor’s Office

Katie Borrego, Assessor’s Office

Lisa DePew, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner

David Nicholas, CDA – Planning Department

Zachary Ruybal, CDA – Planning Department

Ariel Lovett, CEO’s Office

Karina Gonzalez, HHSA – Administration

Jennifer Hondel, HHSA – Administration

Jeana McHugh, HHSA – Public Health

Jennifer Moon, HHSA – Social Services

Alisa Wood, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Rachel Gicker, IGS – Administration

Alessandra Zambrano, IGS – Office of Emergency Services

Rookie of the Year. Photo YubaNet

For being a new employee, this employee has a knack for putting people at ease. When this employee works with the public, this employee knows the questions to ask to get to the true situation that needs to be addressed. This employee has helped embrace a new system that helps customers update their information, working patiently with them through a new on-line form. This rookie is also helping create other online automated response forms on our website. This employee was an integral part of the February Calamity response team and helped get forms mailed or emailed to all the people who participated in the survey sent out by the county regarding the extreme weather event. We congratulate Jacquelyne Acree, Assessment Assistant I, Assessor’s Office, for being this year’s Rookie of the Year winner.

Supervisor of the Year

Karen Park, Assessor’s Office

James Edwards, CDA – Building Inspection

Nicholas McBurney, CDA – Building Inspection

Patrick Perkins, CDA – Roads Engineering

Brad Torres, CDA – Waste Water

Casey Ayer, District Attorney’s Office

James Amaral, HHSA – Probation

Linda Valente, HHSA – Probation

Jeremy Vance, HHSA – Probation

Adria Villegas, HHSA – Public Defender

Kelly Carpenter, HHSA – Social Services

Tamaran Cook, HHSA – Social Services

Landon Beard, IGS – Administration

Kevin Pedersen, IGS – Administration

Mike Walsh, Sheriff – Corrections

Supervisors of the Year 2023. Photo YubaNet

When joining their new department about a year ago, this new supervisor immediately became an essential team member. Employees throughout their department sing the praises of the new supervisor who established new, clear, and fair processes and expectations for subordinates. This supervisor treats all clients and employees with dignity and respect, even in difficult situations. This new supervisor also tackled giant projects like scanning and converting literally thousands of old documents to digital files. This supervisor has become the new subject-matter expert for a new computer management system. In short, this new supervisor has improved order, consistency, accountability, and safety, to her whole office! Congratulations to Adria Villegas, Legal Office Supervisor, Public Defender’s Office—Nevada County’s Supervisor of the Year!

Intern/Volunteer of the Year

Aiden Keller, District Attorney’s Office

Diana Runnels, HHSA – Veterans Services

Martha Dixon, IGS – Library

Lindy Schasiepen, IGS – Library

Barbara Tiegs, IGS – Office of Emergency Services

Johnny Johnnson, Sheriff – Corrections

Intern of the Year 2023. Photo YubaNet

This intern joined Nevada County as a recent college graduate to learn and grow while helping others and making a positive difference in our community. And what a difference this intern has made! Whether it be an administrative task, legal research, grant research, or working with victims of crimes, this intern gives 100%. From Day One, he stepped right up to help both team members and our vulnerable community members alike. He has made himself indispensable by quickly and efficiently completing work for his team members who need to focus on other tasks. He arduously combed through a grueling amount of paperwork to locate some key pieces of data, resulting in the speedy completion of some large, older projects. This intern has made a significant impact on the Office of the District Attorney, and therefore the safety of the community. This Year’s Intern/Volunteer of the Year Award goes to Aiden Keller, Intern, District Attorney’s Office. Congratulations, Aiden!

Collaborative Employee or Team of the Year

Ally Bystander Training

Brie Mendoza, HHSA – Administration

Kathy Miller, Human Resources

Josh White, IGS – Administration

Ian Boalt, IGS – Library

Cheryl Shilling, IGS – Library

Keri Klein, Public Defender’s Office

Georgette Aronow, Sheriff – Administration

Annica Hagadorn, Sheriff – Operations

Ally Bystander Training Team. Photo YubaNet

Assessor Office Team

Diana Fitzpatrick, Assessor’s Office

Rolf Kleinhans, Assessor’s Office

Lucas Turner, Assessor’s Office

Assessor Office Team. Photo YubaNet

Behavioral Health EHR Core Team

Andrea Lehmkuhl, HHSA – Administration

Dawn Federmeyer, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Priya Kannall, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Amanda Long, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Jamie Maxwell, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Jeff Petersen, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Katherine Walden, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Alisa Wood, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Mike Crow, IGS – Administration

Rachel Gicker, IGS – Administration

Gary Richard, IGS – Administration

Sebastian Roberts, IGS – Administration

Behavioral Health EHR Core Team. Photo YubaNet

CDA Outstanding Public Service (OPS Team)

Vera DeFerrari, CDA – Administration

Kelly Finn, CDA – Administration

Kimberly Parker, CDA – Administration

Lisa DePew, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner

Stacy Manning, CDA – Building Inspection

Nicholas McBurney, CDA – Building Inspection

Thomas Maioli, CDA – Code Compliance

Catrie Levenson, CDA – Environmental Health

Antonia Powers, CDA – Environmental Health

Kyle Smith, CDA – Planning Department

Nicola Head, CDA – Transit

CDA Outstanding Public Service (OPS Team) Photo YubaNet

Correction Officer Day 1 Shift

Britt Broadhurst, Sheriff – Corrections

Bryan Darnell, Sheriff – Corrections

Kristen Layton, Sheriff – Corrections

Shay McFarland, Sheriff – Corrections

Brianna Nicholson, Sheriff – Corrections

Devin Ortiz, Sheriff – Corrections

Travis Peebles, Sheriff – Corrections

Michael Schnitzius, Sheriff – Corrections

Correction Officer Day 1 Shift. Photo YubaNet

Dynamic Duo: Payroll Department

Patrick Cotton, Auditor-Controller’s

Office Mindy Trygg, Auditor-Controller’s Office

Dynamic Duo: Payroll Department. Photo YubaNet

ECM Home Team

Priya Kannall, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Amanda Long, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Jamie Maxwell, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Jeff Petersen, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Katherine Walden, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Alisa Wood, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Andrea Lehmkuhl, HHSA – Administration

Mike Crow, IGS – Administration

Rachel Gicker, IGS – Administration

Gary Richard, IGS – Administration

Sebastian Roberts, IGS – Administration

ECM Home Team. Photo YubaNet

February Winter Storm EOC Team

Gina Will, Auditor-Controller’s Office

Vera De Ferrari, CDA – Administration

Michelle Garcia, CDA – Roads Engineering

Elijah Larimer, CDA – Roads Engineering

Caleb Dardick, CEO’s Office

Heather Heckler, CEO’s Office

Taylor Wolfe, CEO’s Office

Nick Poole, CEO – Risk Management

Kim Stine, HHSA – Public Health

Kelly Carpenter, HHSA – Social Services

Tamaran Cook, HHSA – Social Services

Rachel Pena, HHSA – Social Services

Kristin Plante, HHSA – Social Services

Nick Ready, HHSA – Social Services

David West, HHSA – Veterans Services

Ken Baker, IGS – Administration

Alex Friant, IGS – Administration

Lindsey Gordon, IGS – Administration

Jason Jones, IGS – Administration

Ian Redding, IGS – Administration

Paul Cummings, IGS – Office of Emergency Services

Craig Griesbach, IGS – Office of Emergency Services

Desiree Belding, IGS – Purchasing

Diana Wilburn, IGS – Purchasing

Jay Smedley and Facilities Staff, IGS – Facilities Maintenance

February Winter Storm EOC Team. Photo YubaNet

HHSA Contracts Team

Sarah Graydon, HHSA – Administration

Ashleigh Koski, HHSA – Administration

Marianne Mason, HHSA – Administration

HHSA Contracts Team. Photo YubaNet

Idaho-Maryland Mine-Planning Commission Meeting Team

Vera De Ferrari, CDA – Administration

Montana Bingen, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner

Chris De Nijs, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner

Lisa DePew, CDA – Agricultural Commissioner

Susan Caplan, CDA – Cannabis Policy & Compliance

David Kopp, CDA – Cannabis Policy & Compliance

Thomas Maioli, CDA – Cannabis Policy & Compliance

Josh Hylinski, CDA – Fleet

Tyler Barrington, CDA – Planning Department

Brian Foss, CDA – Planning Department

Matt Kelley, CDA – Planning Department

Marie Maniscalco, CDA – Planning Department

David Nicholas, CDA – Planning Department

Shannon Paulus, CDA – Planning Department

Shelley Romriell, CDA – Planning Department

Kyle Smith, CDA – Planning Department

Zachary Ruybal, CDA – Planning Department

Robin VanValkenburgh, CDA – Transit

Caleb Dardick, CEO’s Office

Jeff Pettit, CEO’s Office

Taylor Wolfe, CEO’s Office

Nick Poole, CEO – Risk Management

Kit Elliott, County Counsel

Scott Aaron, IGS – Administration

Landon Beard, IGS – Administration

Idaho-Maryland Mine-Planning Commission Meeting Team. Photo YubaNet

Public Works Roads Crew: Winter Storm Response

Tyler Deschaine, CDA – Roads Maintenance

Shaun Cummins, CDA – Roads Maintenance

Colton Gould, CDA – Roads Maintenance

Robert Hoskin, CDA – Roads Maintenance

Nicholas Kiger, CDA – Roads Maintenance

Kelly Moyer, CDA – Roads Maintenance

Jamie Rowland, CDA – Roads Maintenance

John Veasey, CDA – Roads Maintenance

Public Works Roads Crew: Winter Storm Response. Photo YubaNet

Sheriff’s H.E.A.R.T.

Stefanie Geckler, Sheriff – Animal Control

Cassandra Triplett, Sheriff – Animal Control

Sheriff’s H.E.A.R.T. Photo YubaNet

Snow Removal Team

The Entire Roads Crew, CDA – Roads Department

Snow Removal Team. Photo YubaNet

Social Services Eligibility Training Team

Crystal Clark, HHSA – Social Services

Joseph Douville, HHSA – Social Services

Elizabeth Dyer, HHSA – Social Services

Michelle O’Connor, HHSA – Social Services

Social Services Eligibility Training Team. Photo Nevada County

Veterans Services Office

Tera Ireland, Social Services – Veterans Office

Cassandra Morquecho, Social Services – Veterans Office

Traci Hart, Social Services – Veterans Office

Veterans Services Office. Photo YubaNet

Youth Services Department (Library)

Patricia Caspers-Ross, IGS – Library

Piret Griffith, IGS – Library

Emily Phillips, IGS – Library

Youth Services Department (Library) Photo YubaNet

First Collaborative Team of the Year Winner: Emergency Operations Team

February’s epic winter storm caused the collapse of hundreds of trees, structures, and power poles, and widespread access issues. Thousands of residents were trapped in their homes for days, often unable to communicate with the outside world. This team of dedicated employees worked nonstop for 19 days to help keep community members safe, working with local organizations to ensure essential services were provided to those in need. They managed a warming shelter, they coordinated the 4-wheel drive delivery of food to residents in the Town of Washington, and they worked with PG&E and telecommunications companies to restore power and communications – pronto! They also sent out an online survey via CodeRED to identify local unmet need, which almost 1,000 residents used! Congratulations to the entire Emergency Operations Center, Collaborative Team of the Year!

February Winter Storm EOC Team of the Year. Photo YubaNet

Second Collaborative Team of the Year Winner: Nevada County Roads Crew

The entire winter of 2023 was especially challenging with consistent, record-breaking snowfall. This continued snow made life very difficult for many of us in Nevada County. Through it all, a team of dedicated people worked day in and day out—morning, noon, and night—to help us. This dedicated, hard-working, amazing team worked ‘round the clock, some for weeks on end! Due to their efforts, we were able to get to work and grocery stores, trucks could deliver goods to county businesses, medical facilities, grocery stores, and more; and especially, trucks could deliver propane to heat our homes and PG&E could work on repairing downed power lines! These unsung heroes frequently worked 12-hour shifts in freezing weather, often in the dark of night, sometimes at high elevations and on very curvy and dangerous roads. We all owe a big thank you to Nevada County’s Road Crew for plowing our roads and helping to keep us safe! Congratulations to the Roads Crew, Collaborative Team of the Year!

Second Collaborative Team of the Year Winner: Nevada County Roads Crew. Photo YubaNet

Employee of the Year

Katie Borrego, Assessor’s Office

Jenifer Triplett, Assessor’s Office

Claire Swanson, BOS – Clerk of the Board

Patrick Day, CDA – Roads Engineering

Casey Davey, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Fred Jefferson, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Kelly Seolas, HHSA – Behavioral Health

Lisa Hay, HHSA – Social Services

Zoe Toffaleti, HHSA – Social Services

Amy Moon, HHSA – Probation

Kim Stine, HHSA – Public Health

Darrick Cossairt, Sheriff – Corrections

Travis Peebles, Sheriff – Corrections

James Mason, Sheriff – Court Security

Employee of the Year. Photo YubaNet

It’s hard to imagine an employee who touches more departments and more individual lives than this year’s Employee of the Year winner. This person works with our most vulnerable populations, and in so doing, works with Probation, Social Services, Behavioral Health, the Public Defender, the District Attorney, the Sheriff’s Office, Child Protective Services, and many other departments. This employee responds to calls from partner non-profits in a way that goes above and beyond expectations. This employee excels in responding quickly, rapidly triaging any situation he/she confronts and in following-up to make sure that both the entity that called her and the person or people worked with have been assisted. This year’s Employee of the Year award winner delivers medical care and medications, staffs shelters in the cold weather, and assists our unhoused citizens from the heart. Congratulations, Casey Davey, Behavior Health Nurse—this year’s Employee of the Year.