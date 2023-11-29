Nevada City, CA November 29, 2023 – The past two winters, Snowmageddon and Snowpocalypse, have shown us just how important it is to be prepared for severe weather. Extended power outages and road closures mean planning for food, water, heat, medicine, and fuel well in advance. Whether you’ve lived in the mountains for years, or you are new to multi-day snowstorms, the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services is here to share steps you can take now. Plan ahead to keep you and your loved ones safe if home-bound without power. Consider whether you should have a back-up plan to travel to a lower elevation or sunnier locale before the snow flies. Use the checklist below to help you prepare a Stay-Bag with enough supplies to last at least two weeks.

Feet of snow line the banks of Highway 20 and 49 in the snowstorms of early 2023. Photo Credit: Alex Keeble-Toll

Be Aware of the Forecast

The National Weather Service will issue Winter Storm Watches & Warnings for severe weather. Winter Storm Watches mean hazardous weather may take place within 48 hours. BE PREPARED. Winter Storm Warnings mean hazardous weather is occurring or imminent. TAKE ACTION. Tune into local media and follow National Weather Service’s Reno and Sacramento social media accounts for detailed forecasts.

Plan for Medical Devices & Your Health

If you use life-sustaining medical devices, or have a medical need for temperature control, please contact FREED. They may be able to offer backup power solutions. Supplies are limited. FREED also provides personal emergency preparedness planning assistance. Please contact FREED at: (530) 477-3333. Additionally, keep a first aid kit and at least a two weeks’ supply of prescription medication on hand.

Keep Warm

Stock up on enough dry firewood to make it through the longest of winters. Without power, this may be your only heat source. If you are without a heat source when the power is out, keep sleeping bags, blankets, jackets, gloves, and hats on hand. If you have a generator that you rely on for heat, make sure you have an adequate supply of fuel. Have a plan in place for where you will go if your home becomes too cold. Visit a warming center, or stay with a friend or family.

Maintain Light

Plan ahead by stocking up on additional light sources and batteries. Keep candles, flashlights, headlamps, and lanterns easily accessible.

Eat & Hydrate

Stock up on easy to prepare, SHELF STABLE foods and revisit your camping supplies. A camp stove can help you stay well-fed and comfortable during a long storm without power. Simple canned and dehydrated meals are excellent options for non-perishables. Keep fresh food in a cooler chilled with ice blocks or snow. Ensure you have enough water for drinking and cleaning.

Pro tips: freeze gallon jugs before the power goes out and place in your refrigerator and freezer to help your food last longer. Fill bathtubs with water before the power goes out so you have water for cleaning.

Fuel & Stock Up

Charging your vehicle or getting to the gas station in a storm may be impossible. Fuel up in the days leading up to the storm to ensure you can travel when roads clear. Stock up on extra fuel for tools like your generator, snow blower, and chainsaw. Ensure you have a snow shovel to keep walkways and driveways clear. Keep a snow brush and ice scraper in your vehicle to clear your windshield.

Travel Safely

Downed powerlines in the 2023 winter storms blocked Rattlesnake Road in Grass Valley. Assume fallen power lines are energized and dangerous. Photo Credit: Jenn Merrill

Consider where to park your vehicle. You may choose to park at the bottom of your driveway, or closer to the road, to get to town more easily.

Understand projected impacts to travel. It is common for trees or downed powerlines to block the roadway. Assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Staying home may be the safest thing to do. Travel only if you must. Make sure to bring what you need to survive if you get stuck, such as a first aid kit, emergency blankets, food, water, a shovel, tow straps, and gear to stay warm. Make sure your vehicle can handle the conditions; 4-wheel or all-wheel drive vehicles may be required in icy, snowy conditions. Always carry chains.

Stay Connected

Without power, communication may be most effective using simpler forms of technology like text messaging. Use a battery powered radio tuned to local stations to stay informed of conditions.

Charge battery banks to keep devices, like cell phones and tablets, operable. Conserve power by placing your devices in airplane mode when not in use.

Look out for one another. Check on neighbors, family, and friends who may need an extra hand in harsher conditions. Your neighbors can be your greatest resource during a storm!

Line Up Necessities

Head into the storm with a full propane tank and use fuel sparingly. Heavy storm conditions delay deliveries. Line up snowplowing services in advance to ensure private driveways and roads remain accessible. For extensive, urgent storm damage cleanup, consider organizing with neighbors for coordinated tree debris removal. Keep the following vendor contacts on hand:

Propane Service

Emergency Tree Service

Snow Plow

Telecommunications

Firewood

Insurance

For more preparedness tips, visit ReadyNevadaCounty.org/WinterPreparedness