GRASS VALLEY, Calif. January 16, 2024 – Join the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation at its twelfth annual fundraiser, an All-You-Can-Eat Crab, Shrimp and Pasta Feed on Saturday, March 2 in Ponderosa Hall at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. Doors open at 5 pm and dinner service begins at 6 pm. Before dinner, appetizers will be served in the lounge during the raffle of enticing gift baskets and special ticket packages to the 2024 Nevada County Fair.

Foundation volunteers will prepare the delicious meal. Dinner includes antipasto skewers, Caesar salad, all-you-can-eat crab and shrimp, pasta, and garlic bread. A no-host bar will be available, and there will be a silent dessert auction and a live auction.

Dinner reservations are $70 per person. If you’d like to purchase a table for eight, it is $650 and includes two bottles of wine.

Dinner reservations are available by visiting the Nevada County Fairgrounds Administration Office at 11228 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley or visiting the Foundation’s website.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation and its mission of supporting and improving the community’s beautiful fairgrounds and supporting our youth in agriculture.

For more information about the Crab & Shrimp Feed or the Foundation, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call (530) 273-6217, ext. 219.