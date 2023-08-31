Nevada City, CA – Have you considered a career with Nevada County? The County is one of our area’s largest employers, with approximately 800 employees covering a full range of services and positions, from accountants to wastewater treatment system operators.

Mark your calendar for Nevada County Human Resources’ Job and Internship Workshop for interested residents to learn about the available opportunities.

Who: Interested interns and job applicants What: Nevada County Job and Internship Workshop When: Friday, Sept. 8, 3 p.m. (Briefing presented by Human Resources staff) Where: Eric Rood Administration Center, 950 Maidu Avenue, Nevada City (second floor HR conference room-Diamond Creek)

Human Resources staff will walk you through how to apply for internships and jobs, share current employment opportunities, answer your questions, and can help you navigate the process during the Workshop.

Find current employment opportunities at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Careers and Nevada County’s award-winning internship program and opportunities at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/Internships.