Nevada County Reads “One Book, One Community” continues through May 2023 with Nevada County Library! Stop by any library location to pick up a free copy of the Nevada County Reads 2023 selection Interior Chinatown by Charles Yu.

Mark your calendar for a special visit with the author at Miners Foundry on Saturday, May 27th at 6 pm, free and open to the public. Learn more at nevadacountyreads.com

Interior Chinatown isa deeply personal novel about race, pop culture, immigration, assimilation, and escaping the roles we are forced to play. Within the context of this theme, Nevada County Reads provides an opportunity for the community to engage in dialogue as well as explore our local cultural histories. The Nevada County Library invites you to join an upcoming book discussion to talk about Interior Chinatown.

Wednesday, April 19 th 5:30 pm at the Bear River Library

5:30 pm at the Bear River Library Tuesday, April 25 th 4:00 pm at the Penn Valley Library

4:00 pm at the Penn Valley Library Thursday, April 27th 5:00 pm at Java Johns coffeehouse in downtown Nevada City

View the calendar of events for full program details at nevadacountyreads.com

Ready to try something new? On Friday, April 14th experience virtual reality (VR) from the comfort of your own …. library! Visit the Grass Valley Library at 11 am or 2 pm for a VR tour of the Chinese Historical Society of America’s museum exhibit “We Are Bruce Lee.” The exhibit features contemporary art and historical artifacts that celebrates the remarkable life of the Chinese American icon, who transcended race, geography, and culture through uncanny strength and resilience. VR headsets will be available for participants to try beginning at 11 am and again at 2 pm, recommended for ages 13 and up. The museum tour will also be cast to a big screen for everyone in the library to watch together.

Pick up a copy of Interior Chinatown at your local library and discover the complete Nevada County Reads 2023 program at nevadacountyreads.com or call us at (530) 265-7050