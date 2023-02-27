NEVADA COUNTY – Nevada County Superintendent of Schools is hosting a countywide school’s job fair on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 380 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley, CA 95945. This event is free and open to the public.

The job fair will have representatives from charter schools and school districts across the county looking to fill teaching and instructional support positions, as well as maintenance, food service, and many more. There will also be a credential specialist to provide advice on pursuing a career as a credentialed education professional.

Be a part of serving students in our community. Join us and find out about career opportunities that exist in the field of education. Dress to impress and bring multiple copies of your resume. Interviews may be offered on the spot.

CERTIFICATED

Agriculture Teacher

Day-to-Day Substitute Teacher for 2022/23 School Year

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Teacher

Education Advisor Specialist (Arete Charter Special Education Teacher-Mild/Moderate)

Education Specialist (Special Education Teacher) Mild/Moderate

Grades Lead Teacher

High School Teachers – (Multiple Positions)

Intervention Services Counselor

Middle School Math Teacher

Music Teacher

Nordic Ski Head Coach

School Guidance Counselor

School Counselor

School Psychologist

SCIENCE (Biological) Teacher – Project-based, interdisciplinary, public charter school

Spanish Teacher – Project-based, interdisciplinary, public charter school

Special Education Teachers- (Multiple Positions)

Special Education Principal

Speech and Language Pathologist

TK- 8th Grade Teachers

CLASSIFIED

Aftercare Assistant

Board Certified Behavior Analyst

Custodian

Custodian/Maintenance/ Grounds Substitutes

Expanded Learning Instructional Assistant

Expanded Learning Site Director

Food Service Worker Substitutes

Instructional Aides

Occupational Therapist

Paraeducator, Special Education

Paraeducator Substitutes

Preschool Assistant

Preschool Director

Substitute Aides for Multiple Programs

Substitute Custodian/General Assistant

ATTENDING ORGANIZATIONS

Below is a list of all education organization who are recruiting for open positions at the job fair.

CHARTER SCHOOLS

Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning

Yuba River Charter

Bitney Prep High School

Farmworker Institute of Education & Leadership Development (FIELD)

DISTRICTS

Clear Creek School District

Grass Valley School District

Union Hill School District

Pleasant Ridge School District

Chicago Park School District

Penn Valley School District

Nevada Joint Union High School District

Nevada County Superintendent of Schools

Sponsored by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools