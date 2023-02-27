NEVADA COUNTY – Nevada County Superintendent of Schools is hosting a countywide school’s job fair on Saturday, March 11, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 380 Crown Point Circle, Grass Valley, CA 95945. This event is free and open to the public.
The job fair will have representatives from charter schools and school districts across the county looking to fill teaching and instructional support positions, as well as maintenance, food service, and many more. There will also be a credential specialist to provide advice on pursuing a career as a credentialed education professional.
Be a part of serving students in our community. Join us and find out about career opportunities that exist in the field of education. Dress to impress and bring multiple copies of your resume. Interviews may be offered on the spot.
CERTIFICATED
Agriculture Teacher
Day-to-Day Substitute Teacher for 2022/23 School Year
Deaf & Hard of Hearing Teacher
Education Advisor Specialist (Arete Charter Special Education Teacher-Mild/Moderate)
Education Specialist (Special Education Teacher) Mild/Moderate
Grades Lead Teacher
High School Teachers – (Multiple Positions)
Intervention Services Counselor
Middle School Math Teacher
Music Teacher
Nordic Ski Head Coach
School Guidance Counselor
School Counselor
School Psychologist
SCIENCE (Biological) Teacher – Project-based, interdisciplinary, public charter school
Spanish Teacher – Project-based, interdisciplinary, public charter school
Special Education Teachers- (Multiple Positions)
Special Education Principal
Speech and Language Pathologist
TK- 8th Grade Teachers
CLASSIFIED
Aftercare Assistant
Board Certified Behavior Analyst
Custodian
Custodian/Maintenance/ Grounds Substitutes
Expanded Learning Instructional Assistant
Expanded Learning Site Director
Food Service Worker Substitutes
Instructional Aides
Occupational Therapist
Paraeducator, Special Education
Paraeducator Substitutes
Preschool Assistant
Preschool Director
Substitute Aides for Multiple Programs
Substitute Custodian/General Assistant
ATTENDING ORGANIZATIONS
Below is a list of all education organization who are recruiting for open positions at the job fair.
CHARTER SCHOOLS
- Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning
- Yuba River Charter
- Bitney Prep High School
- Farmworker Institute of Education & Leadership Development (FIELD)
DISTRICTS
- Clear Creek School District
- Grass Valley School District
- Union Hill School District
- Pleasant Ridge School District
- Chicago Park School District
- Penn Valley School District
- Nevada Joint Union High School District
- Nevada County Superintendent of Schools
Sponsored by the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools