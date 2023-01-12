For the past two years, Nevada County Superintendent of Schools has hosted a virtual Creative Writing Competition to replace the in-person Writing Tournament, due to pandemic restrictions. This year, students, teachers, and staff, alike, were very excited to return to our original tournament. “The Creative Writing Competition was a great solution to keep students enthusiastic about writing, but there is nothing like gathering these talented writing students in one room together. You can feel their nerves, their excitement, and their pride radiating throughout the room,” said tournament coordinator, Shannon Rashby. “During the breaks, you can hear them asking each other ‘What did you write about?’ and it is just delightful.”

First place winners Elsa Burt, Ethan Conklin, Eli Campe of Nevada City School of the Arts, London Linster of Chicago Park, Taylor Shimamoto of Magnolia, Rama James of Seven hills (not pictured here) and Scott W. Lay

Forty-three 7th and 8th grade students from twelve local schools competed in the countywide Writing Tournament, which was held in the Stone Hall at the Miners Foundry, on January 11th. The event was co-sponsored by Stifel KNN Wealth Management Group.

The students were judged on three styles of writing:

Informative Writing: Guest speakers, Alex Keeble -Toll and Craig Griesbach, of the Nevada County Department of Emergency Services, gave a presentation about preparing for wildfire season using the “Ready, Set, Go” strategy. Following their speech, the students were asked to write a paper about the presentation.

Creative Writing: The students wrote stories in response to the prompt: You find an odd-looking egg in the forest. When you take it home, you never could have predicted what was inside.

Persuasive Letter Writing: Students were asked to write a letter to the editor of a newspaper responding to the question: Is social media beneficial or harmful?

Winners:

Overall winners for highest collective score from 3 written assignments:

7th Grade: Ethan Conklin – Seven Hills

8th Grade: Elsa Burt – Grass Valley Charter

Overall Winners Elsa Burt of Grass Valley Charter, Superintendent, Scott W. Lay and Ethan Conklin of Seven Hills

Informative Writing Winners:

7th Grade:

1st Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills

2nd Place: Cash Olson, Nevada City School of the Arts

3rd Place: Rama James, Seven Hills

4th Place: Henry Robbins, Grass Valley Charter

5th Place (tie): Clover Rashby, Forest Charter

5th Place (tie): Amy Peckham, Magnolia

8th Grade:

1st Place: London Linster, Chicago Park

2nd Place: Lola Ramos, Union Hill

3rd Place: Elsa Burt, Grass Valley Charter

4th Place: Sawyer Maddux, Grass Valley Charter

5th Place (3-way tie): Leah Lubarsky, Clear Creek

5th Place (3-way tie): Vivienne Perelman, Clear Creek

5th Place (3-way tie): Toni Swansick, Union Hill

Creative Writing Winners :

7th Grade :

1st Place: Taylor Shimamoto, Magnolia

2nd Place (tie): Cash Olson, Nevada City School of the Arts

2nd Place (tie): Savannah Sutton, Arete Charter Academy

3rd Place: Clover Rashby, Forest Charter

4th Place: Hope Searls, Twin Ridges

5th Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills

8th Grade :

1st Place: Elsa Burt, Grass Valley Charter

2nd Place: Payton Garten, Magnolia

3rd Place: Oliver Patterson, Seven Hills

4th Place: Wilder McGrew, Nevada City School of the Arts

5th Place: Ella Bierne, Arete Charter Academy

Persuasive Letter Writing Winners :

7th Grade :

1st Place: Rama James, Seven Hills

2nd Place: Ethan Conklin, Seven Hills

3rd Place: Clover Rashby, Forest Charter

4th Place: Taylor Shimamoto, Magnolia

5th Place: Cash Olson, Nevada City School of the Arts

8th Grade :

1st Place: Eli Campe, Nevada City School of the Arts

2nd Place: Pascale Cartier-Harkness, Seven Hills

3rd Place: London Linster, Chicago Park

4th Place: Elsa Burt, Grass Valley Charter

5th Place (tie): Sawyer Maddux, Grass Valley Charter

5th Place (tie): Colton Abril, Ready Springs