The Nevada County Board of Supervisors recognized Bear River High School senior Liam Marchi for standing out as a youth leader through excellence in academics, athletics, theater, and student body government.

“We are very proud of your achievements and just love to see exceptional young people like you serving as a positive role model for your peers,” said Supervisor Ed Scofield, who presented the award to Marchi.

Marchi has been a significant contributor to the Bear River High School’s (BRHS) leadership class, from event planning and production to securing event resources and donations. In the fall of 2022, Liam was elected the Associated Student Body President of Bear River High School.

Liam Marchi receiving award from Supervisors

“Liam is a self-sufficient life-long learner. Not only is he hardworking, intelligent, and a true leader, but he is a team player. Liam takes initiative to get things done and is not afraid to work hard toward any goal he sets for himself or his classmates,” said BRHS Activities Director Jessica Lee.

“It has been exciting to watch Liam grow and chart his path here at BRHS. He gives so much in service to others and does it enthusiastically. He deserves this award, and we’re very proud of him,” said BRHS Principal Chris Roberts.

Before serving as student body president, Marchi was nominated to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership seminar and was selected for American Legion Boys State, two prestigious opportunities for young leaders. Additionally, he has been an enthusiastic leader in his theater production class and has constructed large props for BRHS’s school dances. Marchi excels in soccer, trap shooting, and track and field. He is a squad leader and captain of his trap shooting team, which has ranked number one in California four years in a row.

About Nevada County’s Youth Leadership Award

This program recognizes the outstanding achievements of young Nevada County leaders ages 13 through 19. The program elevates youth who demonstrate leadership through dedication to and achievement in community service, arts, academics, agriculture, athletics, music, or a similar field. The County will select up to four award recipients per year. Community members other than a family member or relative can nominate an exceptional young leader by filling out the application.