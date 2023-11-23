November 23, 2023 – Northern Sierra Swimming has been busy over the last two weeks. After the time change swimmers adjusted to practicing in the dark and enjoying the warm steamy water. Athletes are welcome to join the team anytime, often using winter practices to build endurance and cross train for spring sports.

Six Northern Sierra Swimmers spent the Veterans Day weekend at the 2023 Folsom Senior Classic. Participating in three long days of trials and finals the athletes used the opportunity to practice for the upcoming Texas travel meet. All of the NSS athletes qualified for finals in at least one event during the meet.

Elaine Luisetti set a new NSS team record for 11-12 girls by swimming the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:24.24. The previous team record of 5:26.93 was set by Jessica Sisley in 1990!

Lily Erwin swam personal best times in the 200 backstroke and 200 breaststroke. Earning a new Speedo Sectionals time in the 200 breaststroke.

Allie Wallace swam personal best times in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

John Luisetti swam a new best time in the 500 freestyle dropping over nine seconds in the process.

Lily Erwin, Jessynta Taylor, Kayden Newberry, and Allie Wallace participated in the 800 yard freestyle relay.

Then on Saturday November 18th forty-two NSS swimmers participated in 46 events at California Capital Aquatics. The weather was wet and windy, but our swimmers took it in stride and did some great racing. Once again, the coaches saw incredible improvement in racing, leadership, and teamwork. Keep working the process NSS!

All the swimmers participated in high energy relays to end the meet. By swimming on relay teams with mixed ages and abilities the swimmers had a great time cheering each other on. Meanwhile some of the adults attempted to keep the tents from blowing away. Never a dull moment.

Congratulations on new champs times:

Jonah Benjamine in the 50 free

Daniel Baker in the 100 free

Northern Sierra Swimming provides the only year-round swim team in the Auburn/Grass Valley area.

The team practices at both the Bear River High School Pool and the Memorial Park Pool in Grass Valley.

Athletes of all ages and abilities are welcome and can join anytime throughout the year.