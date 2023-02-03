NEVADA CITY, Calif – Fans of traditional music are in for a special treat when the incomparable Newberry and Verch take the stage at Miners Foundry Wednesday, February 15th.

The Canadian born and 2020 JUNO Award Nominee, April Verch is well known in the traditional music community following more than two decades of touring. Teamed up with the Ozark’s Joe Newberry, a frequent guest on A Home Prairie Companion, the duo bring an evening of song and storytelling sure to entertain.

While each have their own successful careers, the two met at the suggestion of a mutual friend and when they came together to play, a spark of undeniable energy ignited Newberry said, “It felt familiar from the minute we started playing music together.”

A renowned guitarist, banjo player, songwriter and singer, in his own right Newberry said he and Verch share a love of traditional music that transcends the stage, “We started playing together in 2016. We both had a break in our schedule and started playing some music and realized this is going to work. There is just a special spark. We decided to play together as much as we can and we sure have a good time.”

The two have toured extensively across North America, Europe, and the U.K., including Nova Scotia’s signature festival Celtic Colours International Festival, the Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival in New York state, and Celtic Connections in Glasgow, Scotland.

They have visited Nevada County as individual artists playing the Father’s Day Bluegrass Festival on different occasions, but this is their first time playing together at Miners Foundry to which Newberry shared, they are very excited!

“When people come to a Newberry and Verch show, they will see two musicians who respect the past and look toward the future,” Newberry said. “We are always tickled to be part of taking traditional music further down the path.”

The pair recorded an album in the fall of 2016, “Going Home” and audience members can expect to hear a number of songs from that release as well as many classics. The duo engages patrons with stories about the songs to help them understand the roots of the music and will occasionally combine traditional dance steps with lively fiddle playing and banjo strumming.

The veteran entertainers found a great chemistry that is obvious, Newberry stated, it is just the two of them on stage, “There is something about playing in a duo versus a band, both are great but in a duo, there is no place to hide. If you are lucky, like I am, you have a duo partner that is completely in sync.”

Newberry concluded, “I never forget how lucky I am to be able to play with her. We love playing together and people pick up on that.”

Come out to the Miners Foundry for an evening of high energy traditional music with a pinch from a simpler time.

KNOW AND GO: WHO: Newberry and Verch WHERE: Miners Foundry, 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959, Call (530) 265-5040 WHEN: Show starts at 8:00 pm Doors at 7:00 pm HOW: Tickets are $28. Available online, by phone or in person at the Miners Foundry Box Office: 325 Spring Street, Nevada City, CA 95959 Tuesday – Friday | 9:00am – 4:00pm

The Miners Foundry Cultural Center is a living historic treasure serving Nevada County as a cultural art and community events center. More than a venue, the nonprofit’s mission is to preserve, enhance and utilize the historic Miners Foundry for cultural, educational, and social activities in Nevada County. It is a symbol of California’s rich historical heritage, providing an educational and social bridge from our past to the present and future.