The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) will provide free mulch available to local residents for pick up on a first-come, first-served basis on May 20 at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

This is the District’s sixth annual Mulch Magic Giveaway.

“Mulch Magic is part of the District’s continuing efforts to promote conscientious water use and conservation,” said NID’s Water Efficiency Technician Kaycee Strong.

Mulch is a great tool to help save water in gardening and landscaping. Two or three inches of mulch helps retain water, keeping the soil moist for longer periods of time.

Last year, nearly 120 residents took away about 290 cubic yards of free mulch. It was the largest turnout in the five years of the event.

“Get there early on May 20. The free mulch will go fast!” Strong said.

Date: Saturday May 20, 2023 from 7am-11am (or until supplies are gone) Location: Nevada County Fairgrounds – Enter Gate 8 off Brighton Street (event will be held near arena) Self-load: Bring your own shovels, container, truck, and tarp to cover your load. Need Help Loading? Local Boy and Eagle Scouts will be available to help load mulch into your vehicle. NID reminds you to “tip your scout.”

Limitations:

Limit 1 cubic yard per vehicle

For personal use only; not for resale or commercial use.

Sponsor: Nevada County Fairgrounds.