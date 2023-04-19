Drive through Enchilada Lunch on April 29, 2023 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm – 20$ per plate. Raffle tickets being sold now at North San Juan Station 3, 13200 Tyler Foote Crossing Rd., and at the event.

5$ per ticket 3 tickets for 10$, prizes include:

– Dump load of gravel

– Cord of firewood

– Gift cards for Mother Truckers & Sweetland Mercantile

– Gift basket from Sierra Super Stop

All proceeds will be allocated towards the purchase of new life saving extrication equipment.

Thank you for supporting North San Juan Fire.

The event will be held at the North San Juan Community Hall, 10057 Reservoir St. North San Juan, Ca