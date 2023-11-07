On November 9, 2022, the Nevada County Board of Education passed a Resolution to recognize November as Homeless Youth Awareness Month in our county, aligning with national efforts to bring awareness to this critical issue.

The Homeless Education Team at Nevada County Superintendent of Schools (NCSOS) develops and provides technical support to districts and charter schools for the implementation and compliance with federal mandates and provisions set forth in the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act and the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), which provide educational protections and rights for students experiencing homelessness.

Homeless children and youth are defined by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act as individuals who lack a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, including children and youth:

sharing the housing of other persons due to loss of housing, economic hardship, or a similar reason;

living in motels, hotels, trailer parks, or camping grounds due to the lack of alternative adequate accommodations;

living in cars, parks, public spaces, abandoned buildings, substandard housing, bus or train stations, or similar settings; and

not living with a parent or legal guardian (unaccompanied minors).

NCSOS Homeless Education Team:

provides support to schools and school district Homeless Liaisons with the identification of students experiencing homelessness;

facilitates professional development trainings and outreach for school personnel and community agencies regarding the educational rights and services provided to homeless students; and

ensures connection to services and support for youth experiencing homelessness.

This year NCSOS and individual school staff and students will be wearing green on Thursday November 16th. We invite you to wear green with us to bring awareness to this important issue.

If you have any questions, or if you are a local agency who works with families and is interested in learning more, please contact a member of the Homeless Education Team at NCSOS.