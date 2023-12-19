December 19, 2023 – This event is open to current 8th grade students / parents / guardians in Nevada County who are interested in learning more about Nevada Union High School and the breadth of academic and enrichment opportunities our school offers for the 2024/2025 school year!

The event starts at 6pm in our Don Baggett Theatre with presentations from our Principal and our performing arts department students. We then move to the Cafeteria for a Table Fair showcasing athletic opportunities, campus clubs, meet teachers promoting programs, counselors to sign up for an appointment to register for classes next year, our registrars who you’ll want to see for enrollment information, and a whole lot more all about NU!

Our enrollment period for incoming 8th graders starts mid-January through the first part of March. We encourage all parents and guardians of students planning on attending NU to join us for this event to learn more! Students are also welcome to this event.

Thursday, January 18, 2024 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Don Baggett Theatre, Nevada Union High School