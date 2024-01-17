On a chilly, wet and dark night last November, 35 musicians gathered to begin rehearsing for their spring concert. It was just one week after their “sold out” performance of “OLLI ooh la la” and six months before their next concert, scheduled for May 18.

“The musicians were excited to discover what new challenges lie ahead,” explained Wayland Whitney, OLLI Orchestra’s Director. “Frankly, I was surprised to see such a great turnout.”

Whitney, a professional musician and conductor, performed Telemann’s Viola Concerto while conducting OLLI’s recent concert. Click here to see a one-minute segment of that performance on YouTube.

OLLI Orchestra, sponsored by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Sierra College, has been performing since 1978. “Nevada County prides itself on supporting seven classical music organizations,” said Whitney. “I’m a full-time professor in Modesto, yet I’m happy to travel to Grass Valley every week because of the area’s distinguished reputation.”

Wayland Whitney conducts OLLI Orchestra

Whitney also directs and conducts Music in the Mountain’s Youth Orchestra (MIMYO).

OLLI is actively recruiting musicians to join the orchestra. “We don’t have tryouts or chair competitions. OLLI musicians support each other. Rehearsals inspire everyone to play their best. The level of excellence at our concerts demonstrates OLLI’s musicians’ commitment,” Wayland says.

“No more air violin!”

The orchestra rehearses at the Grass Valley campus of Sierra College every Monday at 6:45 pm to 8:45 pm. The next concert titled, “nature OUTLOUD” includes Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F Major, Op. 68 “Pastorale.” Selections from Handel’s “Water Music” will be performed. A contemporary composer David Balakrishnan’s “Skylife” for strings rounds out the repertoire.

Musicians pay about $100 per year to join the orchestra. Scholarships are available.

“If you want to give joining a try, please do!” exclaimed Whitney. “We want everyone to come to at least two rehearsals to make sure we can keep up with them before registering.”

“Every musician adds so much texture and sound to our orchestra. There’s room for everyone.”

For more information about OLLI Orchestra, visit the website olliorchestra.org. Check out the “Join” page. To access the sheet music prior to attending rehearsals, call or text Britta Tigan, 530-559-8397 or email olliorchestra@gmail.com.