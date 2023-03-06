InConcert Sierra has been working on creating the Crown Point Events Complex that will include an elegant acoustic concert hall, black box theater, and conference center. The building to be renovated is a 41,000 square foot building in the Whispering Pines Business Park.

On Friday, March 3, InConcert Sierra celebrated the close of escrow on the building. On Saturday, March 4, sometime during the night, the building suffered a partial roof collapse estimated to be about 2400 square feet or 5% of the roof area.

There were no injuries nor was anyone in the building at the time of collapse. The building has been secured and the city, county, and ICS contractors have been engaged.

“Besides nobody being injured, the silver lining may be that the collapse is over a portion of the roof that was to be removed for the concert hall. We’ve experienced ‘pre-demolition’ demolition and we hope to commence our construction sooner than expected,” said Julie Hardin, ICS Executive Director.

To support InConcert Sierra, donations can be made at https://www.inconcertsierra.org/individual-donors

Since 1946, InConcert Sierra, has been committed to bringing you memorable musical experiences – at a price that you can afford. We support our local and global communities with robust education and outreach programming to bring the joy of classical music into as many lives as possible. Find out more at https://www.inconcertsierra.org/