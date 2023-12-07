Nevada County, Calif. December 7, 2023 – As the chill of winter settles in, Nevada County Library invites readers of all ages to embark on a literary journey with this year’s Winter Reading challenge from December 16 to January 20. The Library kicks off Winter Reading this year with an all-ages Craftstravaganza! Visit the Grass Valley Library on Saturday, December 16 for hands-on craft activities from 10 am to 3 pm. All materials are included while supplies last.

Kids & Teens Winter Reading Bingo

For young readers ages 0-17, the Winter Reading challenge offers a delightful paper bingo log, available for pick-up at any Nevada County Library location or downloadable from the library’s website at nevadacountyca.gov/winterreading. Participants can fill in their bingo squares by completing various reading challenges and activities. Turn in a completed bingo log and pick up a free book by January 27th.

To add convenience and flexibility, an online component is available through Beanstack for families who prefer a digital experience. Simply visit mynevadacounty.beanstack.com to sign up and start tracking your progress or download the Beanstack tracker app. Invite your friends to participate in the Beanstack leaderboards to add a little competition to your reading this winter break.

Adults Take on the Winter Reading Challenge with Beanstack

Adults are not left out of the literary excitement! Adult participation in the Winter Reading Challenge is solely through Beanstack, the Library’s user-friendly online platform. Registering on Beanstack allows adults to log their reading progress, fill out book reviews, and win badges for completing Winter Reading activities!

Nevada County Library hosts monthly book discussions with focus on a variety of genres including popular fiction, nonfiction, horror, science and LGBTQIA themed reads. As an incentive for adult readers, those who sign up for Winter Reading will receive a complimentary copy of a Nevada County Library book club title of their choice, while supplies last.

How to Participate in Nevada County Library’s Winter Reading challenge:

Sign up for the Winter Reading Challenge by downloading the Beanstack tracker app, visit mynevadacounty.beanstack.com or pick up a paper bingo card at your local library (kids & teens only).

Discover Winter Reading programs on the library’s event calendar at nevadacountyca.gov/winterreading.

For more information call 530-265-7050.