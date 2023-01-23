On Jan 28th and 29th, Peace Lutheran Church of Grass Valley will be honored to present in concert, Richard Elliott, Principal Organist for the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square (formerly known as the Mormon Tabernacle Choir). Because of this unique opportunity for Nevada County, Dr. Elliott has agreed to perform his concert on both Saturday and Sunday at 4pm.

Reservations will be required and can be made by emailing the PLC office at office@peacelutheranGV.org. If you have difficulty with Internet access, call the office at (530) 273-9631. There will be a wine and cheese reception after Sunday’s performance.

Dr. Elliott has accompanied the Tabernacle Choir for the past 31 years, allowing him to perform in many of the world’s great halls, on TV screens and in recordings. He has collaborated with many varied guest artists including Andrea Bocelli, Kristin Chenowith, James Taylor and even the Sesame Street Muppets. Just this last June, Dr. Elliott was awarded the Governor’s Mansion Arts Award by Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox and First Lady Abby Cox. This annual award recognizes Utah artists who have a positive impact on the arts and their communities.

Beginning his professional training at the Peabody Conservatory in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland, Dr. Elliott went on to receive a Bachelor of Music in organ from Curtis Institute in Philadelphia and both MM and DMA degrees from Eastman School of Music in Rochester, NY. Prior to his position with the Tabernacle Choir, he taught as an assistant professor of organ at Brigham Young University. During his schooling in Philadelphia, Elliott was the assistant organist at the John Wanamaker Department Store (now Macy’s), home to the world’s largest functioning pipe organ.

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to hear this renowned organist, composer and recording artist perform on the Peace organ and pipes.

This concert is free to the community; donations to Arts@Peace will be graciously accepted. Peace Lutheran Church is located at 828 W. Main Street in Grass Valley. Doors open at 3:30pm. Masks will be required at both events.