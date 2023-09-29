NEVADA CITY, CALIF. (Sept. 29, 2023) — Tahoe National Forest plans to resume fall prescribed fire operations as early as Sept. 29, 2023, dependent on fuels and weather conditions. Planned burn locations and timeline to complete projects may vary across the forest.

Upcoming potential prescribed burns include:

American River Ranger District

500-acre underburn near French Meadows Reservoir

260-acre pile burn near French Meadows Reservoir

Several additional pile burns may occur across the district asconditions and resources allow

Truckee Ranger District

500-acre underburn near Sagehen Hills

30-acres of pile burning at various locations on the district

Sierraville Ranger District

526-acre underburn near Little Truckee Summit

250-acres of pile burning at various locations on the district

Yuba River Ranger District

360-acre underburn near Yuba Pass and Highway 49

300-acre underburn near Gold Lake Highway and Snag Lake

300-acre underburn near Madrone Springs

500-acres of pile burning at various locations on the district

Fall typically brings cooler temperatures and precipitation, which can be ideal for conducting prescribed fires. Each operation follows a specialized burn plan, wherein temperature, humidity, wind, vegetation moisture and smoke dispersal conditions are considered daily before a prescribed fire is implemented. All this information is used to decide if and when to burn.

Prescribed fires are part of vital fuels reduction efforts aiming to reduce the severity of future wildfires, restore forest health and diversity, and provide added protection for surrounding communities.