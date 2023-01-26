Tahoe City, Calif. Jan. 26, 2023 – The Sierra received remarkable snowfall in a short period of time, leading to a spike in propane-related calls to local fire agencies. This is not uncommon after early, heavy, and wet snowfall events and North Tahoe Fire shares information on ways locals can prevent snow-related gas leaks.

An image of deep snow surrounding a home in Tahoe.

The series of storms in recent weeks resulted in heavy snow loading on propane tanks and plumbing systems. “The repetitive freeze and thaw cycles following these storms in combination with the heavy weight of the snowpack places glacial-like torsional stress on tanks and propane plumbing systems,” said North Tahoe Fire Chief, Steve Leighton. “This damages pipes and valves connecting tanks to structures and appliances, causing leaks that can be hazardous. Mitigating these dangers involves time-intensive and labor-intensive commitments by fire department resources, often during times of heavy call volume.”

As tanks run dry, they can push concentrated levels of odorant to settle at the bottom of the tank and into the gas lines, which emit strong propane odors from appliances. Propane is heavier than air, settling and traveling in a manner similar to water where it can run under the snowpack undetected, following terrain features and potentially pooling under the foundations of structures.

Propane tanks/cylinders, gas lines, and regulators and appliance vents need to be continuously maintained throughout the winter by keeping them well cleared of snow and ice buildup. The district recommends the following: