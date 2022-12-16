Nevada City, CA – Today, the Nevada County Planning Department released the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the Idaho-Maryland Mine Project (click here to review the Notice of Availability).

The Final EIR includes formal responses to public comments submitted regarding the Draft EIR. With today’s release of the Final EIR, the public will have time to review the document before it comes to the Planning Commission, which is expected no sooner than February 2023.

Where to Find the Final EIR

The public can review the Final EIR at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.

Printed copies are available at the Nevada County Planning Department, the Madelyn Helling Library, and the Grass Valley Library.

Next Steps

The Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on the Final EIR no sooner than February 2023.

After the Public Hearing, the Planning Commission will make recommendations to the Board of Supervisors about the project. Please note that a separate public notice will be provided at a later date for the Planning Commission meeting.

All comments received at any point will be included in the public record for consideration by the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors. Public comments will also be accepted at future Public Hearings with the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors.

A project timeline that outlines the complete EIR process can be found at www.NevadaCountyCA.gov/IMMRise.