OAKLAND, Calif. — Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) meteorologists and operations professionals along with weather agencies are monitoring a potential dry, northerly wind event forecasted to start Wednesday evening and extending into Thursday morning. Given the wind event and current conditions including dry vegetation, PG&E has begun sending advanced notifications to customers—via text, email and automated phone call—in targeted areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of ignitions from energized powerlines.

Predictive Services Northern Operations, a federal forecasting agency, is also forecasting High Fire Potential risk Wednesday into Thursday for northerly wind gusts up to 40 mph. The Sacramento National Weather Service Office stated northerly winds develop Wednesday into Thursday with gusts 30 – 35 bring enhanced fire weather concerns for portions of the Sacramento Valley.

The potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) could start around 6 p.m. on Wednesday affecting approximately 4,200 customers in small portions of eight counties and two tribal communities, mostly the northern Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills.

Conditions may change following the distribution of this media alert. PG&E’s in-house meteorologists, as well as its Emergency Operations Center and its Hazard Awareness & Warning Center (HAWC), continue to closely monitor conditions. We will share additional customer notifications as conditions evolve.

PG&E representatives will make individual, in-person visits, when possible, to customers enrolled in the company’s Medical Baseline Program who do not verify they have received these important safety communications, with a primary focus on customers who rely on electricity for critical life-sustaining equipment.

Potentially Affected Customers, Counties, and Tribal Communities

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates .

The potential shutoff is currently expected to affect approximately 4,200 customers across the following counties and tribal communities:

Butte County : 435 customers, 36 Medical Baseline customers

: 435 customers, 36 Medical Baseline customers Colusa County: 484 customers, 37 Medical Baseline customers

484 customers, 37 Medical Baseline customers Glenn County: 349customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers

349customers, 18 Medical Baseline customers Lake County: 186 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers

186 customers, 20 Medical Baseline customers Napa County: 7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline Customers

7 customers, 0 Medical Baseline Customers Shasta County: 1,558 customers, 131 Medical Baseline customers

1,558 customers, 131 Medical Baseline customers Tehama County: 1,117 customers, 124 Medical Baseline customers

1,117 customers, 124 Medical Baseline customers Yolo County: 10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

10 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers Grindstone Rancheria: 48 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers

48 customers, 4 Medical Baseline customers Pit River Tribes: 8 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Here’s what PG&E customers should know:

Why PG&E Calls a PSPS Event

PG&E initiates PSPS when the fire-weather forecast is severe enough that people’s safety, lives, homes and businesses may be in danger of wildfires. Our overarching goal is to stop catastrophic wildfires by proactively turning off power when extreme weather threatens our electric grid. We recognize that PSPS outages create hardships for our customers and communities. Our sole focus is to keep our customers safe. As each weather situation is unique, we carefully review a combination of factors when deciding if power must be turned off. These factors include but are not limited to:

Low humidity levels, generally 30% and below.

A forecast of high winds, particularly sustained winds above 19 miles per hour and wind gusts above 30-40 miles per hour.

Condition of dry material on the ground and low moisture content of vegetation.

A Red Flag Warning declared by the National Weather Service.

Real-time ground observations from our crews working across the service area.

Our decision-making process also accounts for the presence of trees tall enough to strike powerlines. This set of criteria is a first step which may lead to further analysis by our meteorology team to determine if a PSPS event is necessary. Here’s Where to Learn More