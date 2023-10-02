Grass Valley, CA – Whether you live on acreage in the foothills, a quarter-acre lot in the suburbs, or a condominium with a balcony, you can enjoy beautiful California native plants and create habitat for native pollinators, birds and more.

At their Fall 2023 Native Plant Sale, the local Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will be offering a broad range of native plant species, including shrubs, perennials, grasses, and groundcovers. Most are well suited to gardens in neighborhoods where summer watering is sometimes strictly limited and wild, dry yards are frowned upon.

A rich native garden. Photo Jeanne Wilson

Buy Online Sale, Pick Up in Person

Cercis occidentalis-Redbud flowers with spring leaves. Photo Nancy GIlbert

As in recent years, the plant sale will be online only, Saturday, October 7 (at https://cnps-redbud.square.site/; not open until sale begins). Hours are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for CNPS members with access code; 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the general public (no code needed). Members who subscribe to the Redbud newsletter will receive the access code via email a few days before the sale.

Pickup will be Sunday, October 15 in Grass Valley. When you buy your plants online, you’ll sign up for a pickup time and receive the address.

To get early access as a member, join or renew if you’re not currently a member. At the CNPS store (https://store.cnps.org/), select Membership. First-time members get a 40 percent discount on membership; the discount code FALL23 will be applied automatically.

Natives in Bloom All Year, Changing Through the Seasons

You can plant natives that will create year-round visual appeal and interest. The Redbud sale will include a range of native species that are at their best at different times of year. Your garden will not only be a neighborhood showplace but also provide much-needed habitat.

Western Tanager-with Coffeeberry. Photo Nancy Gilbert

Many natives such as the silver bush lupine, provide vivid flowers; elderberry and numerous others produce colorful fruit; and quite a few, such as the mountain dogwood, have striking foliage year-round.

The sale will offer plants grown by Redbud members, as well as some from wholesale native plant nurseries.

Tips for Buying Plants

Use the sale plant list to identify the plants you want. Check out the preliminary plant list on Redbud’s Plant Sale page (https://chapters.cnps.org/redbud/calendar/plant-sale/). They’ll update the list as the sale date approaches.

On Calscape (https://calscape.org/), a CNPS website, learn what those plants are like and what they need, so you can select plants that suit you and your landscape.

For full details on the sale, including more tips, check out the Redbud Plant Sale page (https://chapters.cnps.org/redbud/calendar/plant-sale/)

About the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society

The Redbud Chapter serves western Nevada and Placer Counties. They offer native plant sales, programs on native plant-related topics, field trips, a hands-on propagation group, grants to local schools and non-profits for education and restoration projects, a quarterly newsletter, and ongoing advocacy and conservation projects. Most activities are free and open to the public. To become involved or join, email RedbudChapter@gmail.com.