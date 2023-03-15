Nevada City, CA — The Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre invites you to join friends, neighbors, and community leaders for a special screening of the documentary REFUGE,a story about fear and love in the American South, benefitting Color Me Human. Color Me Human is a 501c3 organization formed in February 2020 with a mission to Celebrate, Elevate, Educate, and Advocate to create a safe, equitable world for Black, Indigenous, People of Color, and LGBTQ folks in Nevada County.

REFUGE is set in the most diverse square mile in America – Clarkston, Georgia – and follows a Syrian Kurd, a former Klansman, and a town of refugees who seek belonging in a country that blames them for its problems. Swimming against the current of an increasingly polarized and isolated America, each must decide whether they will risk knowing and being known by those who oppose them. Ultimately, REFUGE uncovers what is possible when we leave the security of our tribes and what is at stake for our country if we don’t.

“Our hope for REFUGE is to reawaken our audience’s sense of empathy and compassion.” say directors Erin Bernhardt and Din Blakenship in their director’s statement. Filmmakers will be available for a moderated Zoom Q&A immediately following the screening.

“We previewed the film and were moved by the story of how these men came together to heal. It is a message we look forward to sharing with our community,” says Color Me Human founder Tracy Pepper.

“I grew up in the south and have been to Clarkston, GA. It takes an unflinching look at hate groups but ultimately delivers a message of hope” adds Color Me Human board member Rick Partridge.

REFUGE is part of the Onyx Downtown Sunday night series at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City. This is an event open to all ages.

“The Onyx team strives to provide meaningful programming to our community that celebrates film as an art form. We are honored to support non-profits, like Color Me Human, that align with our values and share the premiere of this important film,” says Celine Negrete, Onyx Theatre General Manager.

Details:

REFUGE Screening (1hr 18min) followed by Filmmaker Q&A via Zoom

Trailer: https://www.refugemovie.com/film

March 26, 2023

7:00 (Doors at 6:30)

Nevada Theatre

401 Broad St.

Nevada City, CA

$13 ($3 of all ticket sales will go to Color Me Human)

Information on Color Me Human: https://www.colormehuman.org