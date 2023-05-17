Reggae legend Don Carlos to perform at The Center for the Arts

GRASS VALLEY, CA, May 17, 2023 – The Center for the Arts is pleased to present Don Carlos in the Marisa Funk Theater on June 3, 2023, with openers Kailash and Selecta Prime.

For over forty years, Don Carlos has been amongst the most consistent, busiest touring acts in reggae. Don Carlos (born Euvin Spencer) Legendary Reggae Artist was born and raised in one of the most deprived regions of Western Kingston, Jamaica, in a district notoriously known as Waterhouse, which incidentally is also a musical spawning ground for many of Reggae’s greatest ever talents, such as King Tubby, Black Uhuru, The Jays, Junior Reid and King Jammy, to name but a few. Don Carlos started his singing career in 1973 as one of the original members of Black Uhuru, alongside other founding members, Garth Dennis who later went on to join the Wailing Souls, and Derrick Ducky Simpson.

As part of the Trio, Don sang lead on the highly acclaimed Love Crisis album, for producer Prince Jammy in 1977. This album was later re-released and re-titled as Black Sounds of Freedom. A year after the trio’s groundbreaking debut, Don Carlos decided to leave Black Uhuru in pursuit of a solo career. Within three years as a solo artist, developing his songwriting and grooming his distinctive vocal style, in May 1981 Suffering was released. This strong release took the fraternity by storm, courtesy of a heavy roots and culture-flavored showcase for the Negus Roots label. This album was a massive hit in Africa, selling unprecedented units, but unfortunately, the album was bootlegged, and Don never received proper royalties.

During the eighties dance hall mania, Don had five top ten hits between 1982-1985, Late Night Blues, Nice Time Tonight, Dice Cup, Hog & Goat, I’m Not Getting Crazy, and Spread Out. Don is still churning out solid, melodic roots reggae. Other titles in his rich catalog include Roots and Culture, Raving Tonight, Pure Gold, Spread Out, Plantation, Never Run Away, Slow Down Vol. 3, Rasta Brothers, Prophecy, Firehouse Clash, Deeply Concerned, Ease Up, Lazer Beam, Ras Portraits, Groove with Me, Head to Head, Jah Light, Live in San Francisco (2002), and Special Edition.

There’s an old saying in the music industry that claims: What goes around, comes back around. In Dons‘ case, a request for reinstatement to his former role as lead vocalist for a rejuvenated Black Uhuru reunion resulted in another strong Black Uhuru album – Now. 1990 marked the reunion of the original vocal trio with Don, Garth, and Duckie. After six years, 1989-1994, and four albums, singing lead for Black Uhuru in the studio, and on the road, Don again went back to his solo career. His other album releases with Black Uhuru include Mystical Truths, Iron Storm, and Strong.

After the Black Uhuru stretch, Don joined forces with the California-based Reggae Angels, who backed him for four years and subsequently evolved into his own band called Dub Vision. He also has been working as a special guest with Slightly Stoopid for many years doing a number of the songs and appearances with them through the years. Don’s popularity continues to increase and grow and he is now one of the most demanded roots reggae artists in the business and still tours today. Don’t miss his stop at The Center for the Arts on June 3, 2023 with openers Kailash and Selecta Prime.

WHO: Don Carlos WHERE: The Center for the Arts | 314 West Main Street, Grass Valley, CA 95945 WHEN: Saturday, June 3, 2023 | Doors 7:00 pm Show 8:00 pm TICKETS: $33-43 (member discounts available) | thecenterforthearts.org WEBSITE & INFO: http://bit.ly/3XRSurO or (530) 274-8384

