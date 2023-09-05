Greater Sacramento Region, Calif. (September 5, 2023) – On August 24th, the River Arc Project, a collaborative project aimed at enhancing regional water supply and bolstering wildlife resilience, received a substantial $5.1 million grant from the Wildlife Conservation Board. This funding will help maintain the current streamflow on the Lower American River, a designated Wild & Scenic River, by strategically shifting water supply diversions to the much larger Sacramento River. This project is led by the Placer County Water Agency in partnership with the City of Sacramento, Sacramento County Water Agency, and the California American Water Company.

The RiverArc Project, detailed comprehensively on the official website (https://www.riverarcproject.com/), seeks to address critical environmental challenges and secure a sustainable water future for the region.

The grant funding will help advance the planning phase of the RiverArc project, laying the groundwork for implementing a sustainable, long-term streamflow strategy for the Lower American River.

A 2022 study by the US Bureau of Reclamation demonstrated how climate change increasingly threatens the Lower American River and the river’s significance to our regional environment, recreation, and water supply. RiverArc is uniquely poised to tackle these challenges by increasing our region’s resiliency, decreasing dependency on the Lower American River as the primary water source, and protecting the river’s unique biodiversity. We extend our appreciation to the Wildlife Conservation Board for their investment in the RiverArc Project, recognizing the importance of our mission. We are equally grateful to our project supporters for their continued confidence in this endeavor. The RiverArc Partners remain committed to a collaborative process with our project supporters and environmental stakeholders as we progress toward our shared goals.

For more information about the RiverArc project and its mission, please visit https://www.riverarcproject.com/.