The community of Rough and Ready observed Secession Day on Sunday, June 4 with a hugely successful Chili Cook-off, celebrating a return of the event after a 3 year hiatus.

Hundreds of townfolk and visitors enjoyed the chili from eight Chili Cookers, including Buckshot Chili, Bigfoot Beans, TLC Chili, Who Let the Hogs Out Chili, Fiery Old Farts Chili and chili from The Old West Warrior.

When the sampling and judging was done, it was Monte Downing and his Mondog’s Fire Roasted Chili who took the First Place honors and a $500 cash prize.

Mike Roman (left), Master of the Rough and Ready Grange #795, presents the certificate and award to First Place winner Monte Downing.

Second Place and The People’s Choice Award from public balloting (along with the $250 prize money for each) went to Tiffany Pearson and her team for their 95975 Ways to Chili.

Mike Roman (right), Master of the Rough and Ready Grange #795, presents 2nd Place, People’s Choice Award and prize money to Tiffany Pearson

The annual event, a fundraiser for the local Grange, Fire Department and Chamber of Commerce, was a welcome chance for area people to reconnect and enjoy the fun history of the community.

The organizers would like to offer special thanks to musical headliners PK and Pray Band and Brandon Dannals. An extra special thank you to Simply Country Farm Supply and Feed Store for sponsoring the Chili Cook-off awards.