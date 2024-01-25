NEVADA CITY, Calif. January 25, 2024 – Next Tuesday, January 30th, join the Onyx Downtown and Sierra Harvest for a very special screening of Saving Walden’s World (https://savingwaldensworld.org/) with director Jim Merkel. The documentary will be shown at the historic Nevada Theatre on 401 Broad St. in Nevada City, and the director will host a special Q&A after the film.

Saving Walden’s World follows Jim Merkel as he sets off to three earth-efficient societies; Cuba, Slovenia and Kerala, India, in search of clues to save the world his son Walden will inherit. Along the way he encounters a force that could recover planetary balance – powerful women!

The film is an intimate journey to the leading edge of a massive planetary shift – where women have smaller families and over-consumers reduce ecological footprints. As population pressures ease due to rising female status and education, dozens of nations attempt to coerce more births, fearing fewer taxpayers, consumers and followers – and free women.

Tickets are priced at $10. For more information, please visit www.theonyxtheatre.com



About Jim Merkel



Jim Merkel is filmmaker, author and educator that moved from military engineering to pioneering in simplicity. His book, Radical Simplicity, digs into the details of a globally equitable way of life. Jim worked as Dartmouth College’s Sustainability Coordinator and volunteers with the Sierra Club and other community organizations. He and his partner Susan Cutting and their child Walden live off-the-grid, growing much of their food, in a home they built with oaks and pines from their land in Belfast, Maine.

WHAT: Screening of Walden’s World with director Q&A after the film WHERE: Onyx Downtown at the Nevada Theatre, 401 Broad Street, Nevada City WHEN: Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 7 pm, doors open 6:30 pm TICKETS: theonyxtheatre.com

About The Onyx Theatre and The Onyx Downtown



The Onyx Theatre, located in the 7 Hills District of Nevada City, CA, is dedicated to bringing the very best in film and entertainment to our region, with a focus on independent, foreign language, and documentary film. The theatre makes a conscious commitment to screen works from underrepresented communities and alternative perspectives; fostering understanding and the creative spirit. At the historic Nevada Theatre, The Onyx Downtown curates Sunday films and community events, proudly supporting local non-profits and organizations. For more information, visit www.theonyxtheatre.com