Nevada City, CA – Nevada County now has a voice in the establishment of standards, selection, regulations and trainings for all California law enforcement with a goal to increase public safety and police standards statewide.

On Sept. 12, Governor Gavin Newsom formally appointed Sheriff Shannan Moon of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office to join the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), which was established by the Legislature in 1959 to set minimum selection and training standards for California law enforcement. All aspiring and current California officers are legally required to meet the minimum training standards set forth by POST in order to serve their community.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed the newest POST Commissioner,” said Sheriff Moon. “This isn’t just me or the Sheriff’s Office having a voice where police policy is concerned but having a voice for our entire community and a voice in determining the future of public safety standards statewide.”

Sheriff Moon was recommended to Governor Newsom by the California State Sheriff’s Association and went through an extensive, highly competitive process, before being the governor’s final selection. As a Commissioner, Sheriff Moon will have a direct hand in setting law enforcement policy and determining how every prospective officer in California is selected, including determining their minimum qualifications, such as medical and physical abilities, and how they are trained now and in the years ahead.

“Law enforcement best practices, trainings and protocol have changed through the years and the policy decisions we make now will impact everyday lives statewide,” said Sheriff Moon. “This is a unique and exciting opportunity to affect change, to create broader impact outside of our county lines. It’s critical that we continue to listen to our communities—what’s working, what’s not—to ultimately increase public safety.”

The appointment is a three-year term without pay. Only 18 members across the state with backgrounds ranging from city and county administrators, law enforcement professionals, educators, and public members, serve on the Commission across California. Of the 18 members, 15 are appointed by the governor with advice and consent of the Senate.

The Commission meets four times a year and Sheriff Moon will participate in her first meeting this month on Sept. 21 in Los Angeles.