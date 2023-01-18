Rocklin, California (January 18, 2023) – Sierra College Press will host the 2023 Sierra Writers Conference featuring Maxine Hong Kingston, Kim Stanley Robinson, Paul Tran, and an amazing group of writers. Virtual and in-person workshops (Rocklin and Grass Valley campuses) are scheduled from February 8th through the 16th focusing on various elements of storytelling, writing, and community.

“We’re looking forward to everyone joining us to celebrate writing and the Sierra College Press and learn from the incredible writers joining us, including the award winning and legendary Maxine Hong Kingston whose fiction and nonfiction have documented change and challenges for more than 50 years,” said Lynette Vrooman, managing editor of the Sierra College Press and professor of English at Sierra College.

As part of the conference, Sierra College Press is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first published book Standing Guard: Telling Our Stories, written in 2002 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Japanese internment in the United States during World War II. The publication of Standing Guard spurred the creation of the Sierra College Press, one of the very few community college presses in the country.

“The Sierra College Press started with an incredible story that needed to be told, and through the hard work of dedicated faculty, staff, and local writers we’ve kept it going to tell more stories about the Sierra Nevada and the region we call home,” said Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan. “Please join us in celebrating 20 years of the Sierra College Press!”

Workshops and Sessions

Engage virtually and in person with a community of writers and powerful presenters whose works and workshops focus on equity, social and environmental justice, the craft of writing, and creativity. Enhance your written stories and storytelling skills by engaging with a powerful writing community working for brighter tomorrows.

Registration

Registration and conference information can be found at https://sierrawritersconference.wordpress.com/. Tickets for the multi-day event are $65 and the personalized critique workshop is $40. Sierra College students and staff attend the general workshops for free. Those who cannot attend are encouraged to follow on social media using the hashtag #SierraWriters.

