December 4, 2023 (ROCKLIN, CA) – Sierra College is proud to announce the recognition of the Sierra College Registered Nursing program as the number one program in the “15 Best ADN (Associate Degree in Nursing) Programs in the Western Region for 2024,” by RegisteredNurse.org.

Sierra College Nursing students in the simulation lab on the Rocklin campus. Photo by Jeff Armstrong.

RegisteredNurse.org ranked the top nursing schools in California by analyzing several factors including current and historical NCLEX-RN “pass rates,” academic quality, the nursing school’s reputation, and affordability. Programs reviewed include schools that offer an associate in nursing (ADN/ASN), BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing), or Direct-Entry MSN Degree.

The complete methodology for the ranking is available at https://www.registerednursing.org/rn-ranking-methodology/

“Nursing students at Sierra College start from the first semester practicing board type questions, making them think critically,” said Nancy James, MS, R.N (registered nurse), NP, Dean, Nursing and Allied Health Sciences at Sierra College. “Critical thinking is imperative to effective nursing, and this recognition shows that Sierra College nursing students are ready when they leave our campus to immediately contribute as employable nurses.”

The Allied Health-PreNursing program is one of the most popular at Sierra College with more than 1,500 students each year, with many students earning their degree in Registered Nursing and going on to pass the NCLEX-RN to become Registered Nurses.

“Our program’s continued success relies entirely on our dedicated nursing faculty, who ensure excellence both in the classroom and clinical settings, and the smart, intuitive and committed students who value so highly, the role of the registered nurse and the importance of patient advocacy at every level,” added James.

More information on the nursing program at Sierra College is available at https://www.sierracollege.edu/academics/interest-areas/public-safety-health-wellness/registered-nursing/

About Sierra College

The Sierra College District is rising to the needs of our community. Sierra College serves 3,200 square miles of Northern California with campuses in Roseville, Rocklin, Grass Valley, and Truckee. With approximately 125 degree and certificate programs, Sierra College is ranked first in Northern California (Sacramento north) for transfers to four-year universities, offers career/technical training and classes for upgrading job skills. Sierra graduates can be found in businesses and industries throughout the region. More information at www.sierracollege.edu