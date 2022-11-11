On Thursday morning, November 10, The Sierra College Veterans Success Center (VSC) hosted students, staff, faculty, and community members at a celebration honoring America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. The day began with presentations in front of the Sierra College Library (LRC) at 8:30 AM.

Sierra College Veterans Day Celebration. Photo courtesy Sierra College

Speakers included Daymian Helms of the Sierra College Veterans Success Center, Sierra College Superintendent/President Willy Duncan, Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin, and Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo.

Sheriff Woo recognized nearly 25% of veterans go into law enforcement or become first responders following their service to their country.

To continue honoring and focusing on the mental health of our veterans, participants joined in a “Walk a Mile in their Boots” honoring the 17 veterans who take their lives every day and are impacted by mental health. Participants in the walk were encourages to create and carry a poster in support of our veterans during the walk.

Following the ceremony was a Public Safety Career Fair with hiring representatives from law enforcement agencies, fire departments, and EMT/EMS agencies.