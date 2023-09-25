Sierra College is accepting applications to serve as an appointed member of the Board of Trustees until the next regularly scheduled election for governing board members in November 2024.

Each applicant must reside in Trustee Area 6 of the Sierra Joint Community College District, which includes the west border of the district shared by Nevada and Placer counties. Each applicant must also be at least 18 years of age, a registered voter, and a US citizen.

Information and application materials are available from the Sierra College website https://www.sierracollege.edu/administration/board-of-trustees/ or the Sierra College President’s Office, 5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin, CA 95677, (916) 660-7000.

The application deadline is October 11, 2023, with interviews being held at a special board meeting on October 16, 2023, at the Nevada County Campus. The board is expected to make the provisional appointment on November 7, 2023, at a board meeting held at the Rocklin Campus.