The Sierra Nevada Conservancy (SNC) is accepting concept proposals for its 2023 Wildfire Recovery and Forest Resilience Directed Grant Program. The program supports planning and implementation of forest-health projects that promote wildfire recovery and forest resilience priorities in the SNC service area.

A survey crew from UC Davis monitoring post-fire effects on giant sequoias in the Windy Fire footprint reviews the topography of the area in preparation of its daily field work. Photography: U.S. Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Research Station.

The total amount of funding available is still to be determined and based on final appropriations from California’s Budget Act of 2023. The funding is part of the state’s historic $15 billion investment focused on protecting Californians from the effects of climate change, including wildfires, drought, and extreme heat.

“Nearly two years ago, we were appropriated $50 million to address wildfire- and forest-resilience priorities, and we quickly and effectively allocated those funds to a number of different organizations and projects that help improve forest health and protect communities and ecosystems from major disturbances, such as wildfire,” said Angela Avery, executive officer with the SNC. “The state sees the critical need to continue these important restoration efforts throughout California’s Sierra-Cascade and the SNC will continue to work hard to invest funds to ensure our forests, watersheds, and communities are resilient in the future.”

Project goals, eligibility requirements, application schedule

Preference will go to projects that best address priorities identified in California’s Wildfire and Forest Resilience Action Plan: A Comprehensive Strategy, as well as SNC’s Watershed Improvement Program.

To be eligible for funding, applicants must be a public agency, nonprofit organization, or a tribal entity. Projects must be located within, or provide services to, the Sierra Nevada Conservancy Service Area as defined by SNC governing legislation—an area including the mountains and foothills of Sierra Nevada range, much of California’s Cascade range, the Mono Basin, Owens Valley, and parts of the Klamath Mountains.

Applicants interested in submitting concept proposals are encouraged to discuss project ideas with an SNC Area Representative. Concept proposals must be submitted by 5:00 p.m., June 16, 2023. If invited, full proposals will be due September 29, 2023. Awards will be made starting March 2024. Deadlines may be subject to change pending final state budget decisions.