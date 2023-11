Nevada City, Calif. November 1, 2023 – Want to make a difference this winter? The Sierra Roots Cold Weather Shelter needs compassionate staff and volunteers.

Please help save lives working as part of the Sierra Roots cold weather shelter team. Sierra Roots, in partnership with County of Nevada, needs:

Volunteers: shelter set-up, kitchen help, participant intake workers

Paid staff: evening/overnight monitors ($20-$23/hr), security ($25-$30/hr)

To learn more about this important and meaningful work, paid or volunteer, attend the orientation and training:

Thursday, November 9, 6 – 8 p.m. Nevada City Veterans Hall,

415 N. Pine St., Nevada City (enter lower level, rear parking lot)

Work is on-call and intermittent since the shelter only opens in extremely cold weather.

To learn more about Sierra Roots, visit https://sierra-roots.org/