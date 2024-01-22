Grass Valley, Calif. January 22, 2024 – SNMH Foundation is delighted to release its highly anticipated 2022-2023 Impact Report, a testament to the extraordinary journey undertaken in collaboration with our dedicated community over the past year.

Throughout this period, the unwavering dedication and support of our community has been instrumental in helping us achieve remarkable milestones. Key accomplishments highlighted in the report include:

Acquisition of a New Ambulance:

Through collaborative efforts, we successfully acquired a state-of-the-art ambulance, enhancing our ability to provide critical and timely medical services to the community.

Launch of Rural Residency Program:

The launch of our highly anticipated rural residency program marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing healthcare. This program not only enriches medical education but also addresses the vital need for healthcare professionals in rural areas.

Increased Impact of Alzheimer’s Outreach Program:

Thanks to your support, our Alzheimer’s Outreach Program has seen an increased impact, reaching more individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s. This vital program continues to provide essential resources, support, and education to those in need.

The 2022-2023 Impact Report is a reflection of the collective effort and shared commitment of our community towards advancing healthcare and making a positive impact on the lives of those we serve.

“We are immensely proud of what we have achieved together in the past year. The Impact Report not only showcases our accomplishments but also serves as a reminder of the incredible power that comes from a community united in a common cause,” said Sandra Barrington, Executive Director of SNMH Foundation.

The report is now available for public viewing on our website: https://supportsierranevada.org/file/annual-impact-reports/SNMHF-22-23-Impact-Report_FINALpdf.pdf

We invite the community, supporters, and stakeholders to explore the detailed account of our journey and the impact of their invaluable contributions.