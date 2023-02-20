Soroptimist International of Grass Valley is accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations in Grass Valley and its surrounding area.

Grants will be awarded to select organizations that focus on helping women and children. Proposals can be for specific projects or general operating expense. Applications will be accepted until March 30 and recipients will be announced by April 15. Soroptimists will consider applications for grants requesting up to $2,000.

Soroptimists favor awarding grants to local organizations that focus on delivery of services and do not have large fundraising budgets. Grants are made only to nonprofit organizations certified as tax exempt.

Previously supported projects and programs include help for infants, toddlers and young children up to the age of five at the KARE Crisis Nursery, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation, Breastfeeding Coalition of Nevada County, Hospitality House, Women of Worth for families escaping domestic violence, One Source Empowering Caregivers, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Nevada County Association for the Developmentally Disabled to name a few.

More than $93,000 has been awarded since 2013 when the grants program began. Soroptimist International of Grass Valley started in 1965 and has always placed a high priority on helping women and children in our local community. It is estimated that over $303,000 has been given since inception.

Soroptimists also participate in Live Your Dream Educational Awards for single women who are heads of households and are improving their education so that they will be able to be more self-sufficient for themselves and their families. These awards are made available in the Fall.

Soroptimist International of Grass Valley earns funds for the grant program from rice bowl sales at our food booth on Treat Street at the Nevada County Fair, and other fundraisers.

Visit www.sigv.org to obtain grant applications, sigvgrants2023@gmail.com, or contact Fran Freedle, 530 268-1280 with questions.